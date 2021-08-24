Global Chilled Beam System Market (2020 to 2026) - by Design, Type, Business, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design (Multi-service, Active and Passive), By Type (Concealed and Exposed), By Business (Renovation and New Construction), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chilled Beam System Market was valued at USD180.43 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. The Global Chilled Beam System Market is driven by the growing trend of energy-efficient HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Additionally, the growing concern of sustainability of energy among developing economies is expected to increase the demand for the Global Chilled Beam System Market through 2026. The chilled beam systems offer a low operating cost over HVAC systems. The chilled beam systems use water for cooling. The temperature of cooled water is higher than the temperature of cooled air, but it delivers the same cooling ability. The cooling and heating of air are no longer connected to the delivery of air but it depends on the water and hence buildings save energy as they need fewer exhaust fans.

The Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented based on Design, Type, Business, Application and Region. Based on Design, the market can be split into Active, Passive and Multi-service. The Multi-service segment holds the largest market share due to its additional features such as ceiling lights, fire alarms, etc. In the forecast period as well, it is expected to show the highest growth as it provides characteristics of active or passive chilled beam system with additional aesthetics.

Based on Type, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Concealed and Exposed. Concealed chilled beam system segment has the largest share due to good appearance of these systems and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period despite their high cost of installation.

In terms of Business, the market is divided into Renovation and New Construction. Renovation business dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to do so in the future because it is a cost-effective way to retrofit older buildings without altering their structural integrity.

Based on application, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices, Hotels and Others. Healthcare Facilities hold the largest market share. Healthcare facilities will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period as well because hospitals and health centers will invest more to provide proper ventilation facilities to their patients, especially in the post-COVID period.

On the basis of regional distribution, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe dominates the market as this technology was developed in this region only. North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years because of the increasing commercial space and rising energy consumption in heating, cooling and ventilation in these regions.

The major players operating in the Chilled Beam System market are Swegon AB, Lindab International, Caverion Corporation, Mestek, Inc., Frenger Systems Limited, Halton Marine Oy Company, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Roccheggiani S.p.A., TROX GmbH, FTF Group etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Chilled Beam System Market based on design, type, business, application, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chilled Beam System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Preference for design of Chilled Beam System

5.3. Preference for type of Chilled Beam System

5.4. Factors influencing the installation of Chilled Beam System



6. Global Chilled Beam System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Design (Multi-service, Active and Passive)

6.2.2. By Type (Concealed and Exposed)

6.2.3. By Business (Renovation and New Construction)

6.2.4. By Application (Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices Hotels and Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company, 2020

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Europe Chilled Beam System Market Outlook



8. North America Chilled Beam System Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Chilled Beam System Market Outlook



10. South America Chilled Beam System Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Chilled Beam System Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Swegon AB

14.2. Lindab International

14.3. Caverion Corporation

14.4. Mestek, Inc.

14.5. Frenger Systems Limited

14.6. Halton Marine Oy Company

14.7. FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

14.8. Roccheggiani S.p.A.

14.9. TROX GmbH

14.10. FTF Group



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50yt8o