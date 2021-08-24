Volaris Group Enters Engineering Market with Acquisition of ASSET InterTech

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Volaris Group Inc. (“Volaris”) today announced that it has acquired ASSET InterTech, Inc. (ASSET InterTech) based in Dallas, Texas. ASSET InterTech is a leading provider of solutions to validate, characterize, test and debug chips and circuit boards and represents Volaris’ first acquisition in the Engineering vertical.

“We are thrilled to welcome ASSET InterTech to the Volaris family,” said Trey Drake, Group Leader at Volaris. “We see this acquisition as an opportunity to not only support the ASSET InterTech team as they look to expand within the markets they serve, but also to build a portfolio of engineering technology firms through possible future acquisitions.”

ASSET InterTech’s ScanWorks® and SourcePoint® platforms provide users a seamless validation, test and debug environment across hardware and software, providing insight into root causes. This is critical as software, firmware, and hardware have become increasingly interdependent and each must be debugged within the context of the others.

“Since 1995, we’ve been committed to providing our customers with best-in-class tools and long-lasting relationships,” said Glenn Woppman, CEO, ASSET InterTech. “And that mission isn’t changing. We recognize the potential for additional growth within the markets we serve and believe that the strong foundation we’ve built along with an infusion of best practice sharing, talent development, and global reach from Volaris will lead to a bright future.”

In keeping with Volaris’ philosophy to acquire, strengthen and grow, ASSET InterTech maintains its brand and independence with support, coaching and best practices from Volaris. Glenn Woppmann leads the business as CEO, along with the existing management team.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com .