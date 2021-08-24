Hardbacon Relaunches Grattecenne.com With a Focus on Reward Points and Miles

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application that helps you achieve your financial goals, announced today the acquisition and official relaunch of grattecenne.com with a new vision that puts the focus on rewards points and miles.



As of this August, Canadian consumers can visit grattecenne.com to discover a new range of unique content including the best tips to optimize your rewards wallet for your everyday needs. While grattecenne.com has long been recognized as a place to learn to save money, Hardbacon will carry on this mission with a focus on the best rewards programs and products available to consumers across the country.

The occasion marks the first acquisition for Hardbacon and the beginning of a growth strategy based on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) where it will seek to continue to acquire other specialized media properties in the field of personal finance.

“Hardbacon has always been proud to help Canadians save money. Now, we have a dedicated property to further this mission by helping them take better advantage of reward points and miles,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault.

First launched in January 2007, Grattecenne.com reached at its peak 75,000 unique monthly visitors. Hardbacon acquired the website and brand from its founder Fred Fortin.

“Grattecenne is very special to me and I’m excited to see how it will continue to help Quebecers save money in the hands of Hardbacon,” said Fred.

The website is now live with unique content updated daily. It can be visited at www.grattecenne.com .