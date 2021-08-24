InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Electric Soil Podcast Interview with Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. President Steffan Dalsgaard

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Steffan Dalsgaard, president of Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH), a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, recently appeared on the Electric Soil Podcast, a creativity-focused forum hosted by musician and podcasting veteran Matt Gardiner.



To hear the full podcast, visit the Electric Soil Podcast.

During the interview, Dalsgaard discussed his professional background and Golden Triangle’s unique, diversified business model spanning a number of exciting market sectors.

“When I was 16, I started working for my father, and he taught me the investor relations business. We were pretty much representing small companies we believed in. We would … introduce their small public companies to stockbrokers all across the country – one phone call at a time,” Dalsgaard said. “My father and I had this plan over 10 years to create our own public company with a conglomerate of businesses that we controlled, capitalized and, basically, directed and managed at every aspect. When I moved out to Las Vegas to take the company public with my dad about six years ago, he passed away. So, it’s been my dream to make our dream happen. In 2019, we officially did that. … We now have Golden Triangle, which is the parent, with a conglomerate of businesses underneath that synergistically work together in their own ways.”

“In 2017, we did our first concert. Entertainment has been my real passion. The first show had like 200-300 people show up, but I knew it was going to be a win because the show was epic. Everyone who came couldn’t wait to see the next one,” he continued. “Since then, we’ve done, I believe, 13 or 14 shows. One of the last ones that happened before COVID nearly sold out a full-blown hockey arena – 3,000 people. … We’re now working toward expanding on our concert production business in a big way. We’re working on a live streaming setup so we can start doing live concerts. We’ve got a record label. We’ve got a virtual reality platform, so now we can start monetizing our shows to the world with virtual reality. You can join an animated world and dance with all of your friends from anywhere in the world, so it’s pretty cool!”

“[Lavish Entertainment] is my baby; that’s the one I formed from scratch and that me and my boys are really building on my side of the scene,” Dalsgaard added. “Then again, we have Sonder Fulfillment; we have Napa Wine Brands; we have HyFrontier Technologies; and we have Global Health Services. So, we have five businesses inside. They’re all doing different things. My baby is Lavish, but the other ones are equally significant, if not much bigger. We’ll see.”

Throughout the interview, Dalsgaard discussed how he evaluates people and companies hoping to work with Golden Triangle, his approach toward mitigating risk, and the factors motivating him as Golden Triangle looks to build on its recent momentum throughout the balance of 2021 and beyond.

