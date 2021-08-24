NP Digital Announces Collin Cornwell as VP of Growth Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Collin Cornwell has joined the agency as its Vice President of Growth Marketing. Cornwell leverages his extensive background in business leadership, digital strategies and data to optimize growth momentum for the agency.

Cornwell brings over 20 years of design, marketing and entrepreneurial experience to NP Digital. Prior to joining NP Digital, he was the EVP of Connected Content at Investis Digital overseeing its product offering. Cornwell spent the six years before as Senior Vice President of products and services at iProspect leading strategic thinking and delivery for global accounts. Cornwell is a results-driven leader having developed online strategies for Williams-Sonoma, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Citibank, General Motors, Coca-Cola, Federal Express, Intel, Sony, Lenovo & Samsung.

“Now more than ever, digital growth is in demand and critical to business success, so we’re thrilled to have Collin's caliber of expertise joining our growing team,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Collin’s passion, bold ambition, work ethic, and industry-wide respect will be vital to help our clients succeed as we expand our global presence.”

"I am excited to join the NP Digital team and cannot wait to get started,” Cornwell said. “Being part of an organization that’s mission vision and values focus on customer and employee satisfaction and having fun is refreshing. I look forward to aiding the team as it accelerates its global expansion while delivering the very best performance for our clients.”

