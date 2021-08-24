Livestorm launches an international hackathon with an endowment of $15,000 for developers

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm , the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP), is organizing its first global virtual hackathon in September to develop its plugin marketplace and participate in the future of video engagement, enabling full customization of online events. Starting September the 2nd, developers will have four weeks to prototype various extensions for Livestorm customers. Among the possibilities are the customization of chat, video streams, and display notifications and forms. Registered participants will receive free technical support or mentoring from Livestorm experts.



At the end of the plugin development period, a jury - including Jean-Patrice Anciaux, investor at ISAI, Alexis Bonillo, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Zenly, Gilles Bertaux, co-founder and CEO of Livestorm, Robin Lambert, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Livestorm, and Farah Chabchoub, Head of Quality Assurance at Livestorm - will select the 10 best teams. The selected teams will participate in a virtual Demo Day on the 30th of September where they will have ten minutes each to present their project to the jury and the audience. The most functional, original and best user experience plugin will be chosen and the winner will receive $5,000. Other prizes will also be awarded to the finalists, ranging from $1,500 to $3,000. The remaining finalists will receive $350, while those not selected as finalists will receive $150 each.

Inclusion and openness are at the core of the hackathon

In partnership with Le Wagon , The Tech Academy , Epitech , Ecole 42 , Female Coders , CodeNewbie and SheCan Code , Livestorm wants to give a chance to all developers and especially to women. Indeed, SheCan Code will help to open the hackathon to a wider audience of participants. Livestorm is aiming for 200 participants, which will eventually generate around 30 Livestorm plugins for its marketplace.

Highlights of the hackathon :

September 2-23 - Development of plugins by participants with the help of Livestorm experts

23 September - Deadline for submission

24 September - Finalists announced

30 September - Demonstration to the jury

For details on the hackathon, visit https://plugins-hackathon.livestorm.co/



About Livestorm Inc.

Livestorm offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP) for powerful, yet pain-free video engagements at scale. Livestorm is a browser-based platform that doesn't require a download, or setup. It enables organizations to create professional live, on-demand, automated or pre-recorded video meetings and events that can be easily managed in one place. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement - including registration pages, email follow-ups - and includes powerful analytics to measure audience engagement. More than 4,000+ companies from startups to Fortune 500 companies rely on Livestorm, including brands such as Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front, Sephora, and Revolut. Livestorm Inc. is a remote-first company with headquarters in Paris. Learn more at https://livestorm.co/

