Creating a Breakthrough Brand to Spark the Success of the Small Business Owner

TEMPE, Arizona , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corp. (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, is excited to announce the launch of its revamped website designed to accelerate the Company’s brand awareness with small businesses and the public markets.

Business Warrior’s website is now built with “future-proofing” features such as online chat support, real-time stock price updates and a place for the upcoming launch of the Company’s lending products. Business Warrior also applied best practices to the website refresh for long-term SEO and organic growth to meet its audience and subscriber demands.

Led By Award Winning Creative Agency

Award winning creative agency, The Family Vibe, who delivered the iconic Business Warrior Brand, was tasked with refreshing the look, feel and overall functionality for Business Warrior’s new website.

“The goal is always to build brands that inspire, and Business Warrior does just that, a breakthrough brand created to excite and ensure the success of the small business owner,” said The Family Vibe’s founder and Creative Director David Zimmerman. “By uniquely combining strategic rigor with bold creativity, Business Warrior drives growth for all its clients.”

Addressing Its Growing Audience

The new site delivers on the company’s commitment to keep small business owners informed and action driven to improve their business. The design and organizational flow elevates beneficial information for small business owners and investors.

The highlights of the new website include:

Redesigned Home and Product pages to make it easy for small business owners to learn about the software and get started with a Business Score

Fresh new Blog page built to be a hub for small business resources

New Investor page content, including a live BZWR ticker, organized Company news, and testimonials

Small business owners can now easily access information from industry experts for support. This creates an environment where Business Warrior becomes an easy-to-use, invaluable small business resource.

“In all of 2020, we had 82,000 visitors to our website. This year, we’ve already had over 260,000 visitors,” stated Business Warrior President, Jonathan Brooks. “The volume on our website is solid already, but now our revamped version has new content and a fresh design that will propel our organic growth and better support our small business subscribers.”

For more information on the company and to view the new website, visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. Business Warrior is dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Their easy-to-use software creates a customized roadmap designed to generate new and meaningful lead generation for small businesses. Business Warrior helps lay the foundation for online advertising and offers services to help small businesses find long-term success. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

