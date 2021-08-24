CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace to Expand Developer Access to Its Enterprise Blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today CasperLabs , a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.



The Casper Network is the first enterprise-grade, proof-of-stake blockchain that simultaneously offers scalability, security and decentralization. A growing number of enterprises have joined the Casper ecosystem since its main net launch in March 2021, citing its more efficient gas costs, flexible architecture and significantly reduced energy footprint as major differentiators over other blockchain protocols.

Since AWS services around 190 countries, Casper Network node operators worldwide will now have the capability to quickly and securely deploy and connect nodes to the public network instead of waiting weeks for hardware. Developers building smart contracts or other solutions can spin up Casper nodes for rapid development, prototyping and testing of their products. Moreover, enterprise teams and consortiums now have the ability to quickly architect and deploy private networks for solving their business problems, with the additional benefit of access to AWS developer support tools and an extensive ecosystem of partners.

“This is a milestone for not only the Casper Network, but blockchain technology’s continued emergence into the mainstream,” said Mrinal Manohar, CasperLabs CEO. “Casper has always been focused on providing the best solutions for businesses to design, test, iterate and deploy in Web3 environments efficiently at scale. Working directly with AWS allows us to realize this mission on a much broader scale and within a much shorter time period than would otherwise be possible.”

As part of this partnership, businesses can seamlessly access CasperLabs Professional Services through AWS, making it easier than ever to design and deploy blockchain-enabled solutions to solve critical business challenges. CasperLabs’ in-house team of experienced software engineers is available to help users develop Casper-native smart contracts and integrate new Web3 applications with their existing enterprise solutions, whether their developers are looking to build in a private, public or hybrid blockchain environment.

“CasperLabs is playing a key role in fostering greater enterprise blockchain adoption,” said Manohar. “The Casper Network offers a compelling option for enterprises that are intrigued by blockchain technology, but also require dedicated services and support that simply aren’t possible with open source projects. We are thrilled to add them to the AWS Marketplace and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

“We’re seeing increasing interest from our customers in blockchain technology, including large enterprises. Today 25% of all Ethereum workloads in the world run on AWS,” said Marta Whiteaker, director of AWS Marketplace. “We are thrilled to have The Casper Network’s blockchain product available in AWS Marketplace and that customers can now benefit from this Web3 technology anywhere in the world.”

“Casper AWS Quick Start is a big milestone and makes it even easier for developers worldwide to access and build on Web3 seamlessly. This ability significantly reduces friction in setting up infrastructure for the Casper Network for individual developers as well as organizations like WISeKey, which uses Casper for its Digital Identification NFT platform to deliver authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury markets,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of WISeKey.

Learn More

For more information, visit the CasperLabs Blog and view CasperLabs on AWS Marketplace .