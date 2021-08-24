The 2021 National Literacy Summit Presents a Distinguished Lineup of Experts Addressing What’s Next for Literacy Instruction

Red Bank, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, the 2021 National Literacy Summit will take place virtually Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 am until 7 pm. Presented by Achieve3000 and Successful Practices Network, this year’s National Literacy Summit will bring together more than 20 leading experts sharing research, strategies, and insights on the challenges of literacy today in K-12 schools. This popular professional development event for learning and networking has attracted more than 4,000 educators since the Summit was first held in 2019.

Recognized educational thought leaders and expert practitioners including Drs. Pedro Noguera, Doug Fisher, Gabi Bell, Anthony Muhammad and Bill Daggett will explore how to draw on the lessons learned in the 2020-21 school year to help shape the vision of tomorrow . Feature sessions include Coping, Adjusting, and Transforming in Disruptive Times, Overcoming the Achievement Gap Trap, The Science of Reading, Equity Focused Leadership, and many other critical literacy topics.

“This year’s Summit provides an opportunity to reexamine what we thought we knew about literacy through the lens of our experiences in 2020,” said Ray McNulty, President at Successful Practices Network. “Our school communities will continue to face difficult challenges in the days ahead, and this event is designed to provide them with the tools and strategies they need to meet them.”

Sessions will be delivered on a state-of-the-art virtual platform that promises to provide a robust experience for Summit participants. As always, this unique learning experience will include the ability for participants and presenters to interact via live polling, Q&A’s, and by direct chat. It is also an excellent opportunity to network with other educators and education professionals.

National Literacy Summit attendees will have access to their choice of 19 one-hour live sessions on November 9th. In addition, all registrants may access all sessions, on-demand, for up to one year following the event. Participants may earn up to 19 CE certificates. The cost to participate is $99. Register today.



About the National Literacy Summit

The National Literacy Summit is a dynamic, professional development event for educators of all levels. Event sponsors include the Successful Practices Network (SPN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing best practices with K-12 education leaders and co-host Achieve3000, a leading EdTech company accelerating literacy growth through personalized and differentiated solutions.

For more information, visit www.literacysummit.com or call 732-994-3434.