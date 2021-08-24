Global $5.89 Bn Polyacrylamide Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2020 to $3.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.54%.

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global polyacrylamide market.

The polyacrylamide market consists of sales of polyacrylamide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture polyacrylamide. It is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used across wide applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Polyacrylamide market in 2020. North America is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Production capacity expansion by the companies is shaping the polyacrylamide market. Manufacturers in the polyacrylamide industry are scaling up their production capacities and expanding their production capabilities to meet increased demand from various sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and mining.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years. Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.

Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants wastewater treatment. For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide. It is also estimated that by 2040 global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide materials market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Polyacrylamide Market Characteristics

3. Polyacrylamide Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Polyacrylamide

5. Polyacrylamide Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Polyacrylamide Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Polyacrylamide Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Polyacrylamide Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Anionic

Cationic

Nonionic

Others

6.2. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Segmentation by Physical From, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Powder

Liquid

Emulsion Or Dispersions

6.3. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Mining

Others

7. Polyacrylamide Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Kemira OYJ

SNF Floerger Group

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Solvay

Solenis

Ashland Inc.

Xitao Polymer Co Ltd

Daqing Petrochemical Company

Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd

King Union Group

Yixing Bluwat Chemicals

ZL Petrochemicals

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Anhui Tianrun

Beijing Hengju Chemical

Tianrun Chemicals

