Cassava Sciences Announces Agreement with FDA on Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) for its Phase 3 Studies of Simufilam for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.



These SPA agreements document that FDA has reviewed and agreed upon the key design features of Cassava Sciences’ Phase 3 study protocols of simufilam for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milestone for Cassava Sciences,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “The SPAs underscore our alignment with FDA on key scientific, clinical and regulatory requirements of our Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Cassava Sciences also reaffirmed prior guidance to advance simufilam into a Phase 3 pivotal program in Alzheimer’s disease in Fall 2021.

The first clinical study protocol under the SPA is titled “A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, 52-Week Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of One Dose of Simufilam in Subjects with Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer's Disease”.

The second clinical study protocol under the SPA is titled “A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, 76-Week Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Two Doses of Simufilam in Subjects with Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease”.

About Special Protocol Assessments

An SPA agreement indicates concurrence by the FDA with the adequacy and acceptability of specific critical elements of overall protocol design (e.g., entry criteria, dose selection, endpoints, etc.). These elements are critical to ensure that Cassava Sciences’ planned Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease can be considered adequate and well-controlled studies in support of a future regulatory submission and marketing application. For more information on Special Protocol Assessments, please visit: https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/special-protocol-assessment-guidance-industry

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

