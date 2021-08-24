Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – NFIN, TRIT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (“Netfin Acquisition”) (NASDAQ: NFIN), now known as Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras”) (NASDAQ: TRIT), breached their fiduciary duties to Netfin Acquisition and its shareholders. If you were a Netfin Acquisition shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Netfin Acquisition’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Netfin Acquisition in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Netfin Acquisition shareholders, and whether Netfin Acquisition’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On July 29, 2020, Netfin Acquisition executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Triterras, with an October 12, 2020, record date for the shareholder vote. On November 11, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Triterras continuing as the successor entity.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras announced that Rhodium Resources, a company with close ties to Triterras, received a statutory demand from one of its creditors. Triterras disclosed that Rhodium had been instrumental in Triterras’s launch of its Kratos trading platform. On January 15, 2021, an analyst released a report on Triterras, alleging that nearly all of the trading on Triterras’s platform is with related parties.

If you were a Netfin Acquisition shareholder, you may have legal claims against Netfin Acquisition’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

