DayDayCook Announces Strategic Investment from Private Equity Investor, Proterra Investment Partners

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayDayCook, a leading content driven direct-to-consumer brand in China, welcomes Proterra as the latest addition to its investor base. Proterra is a U.S. private equity investor focused on the development of innovative food technology and the agricultural supply chain.



“DayDayCook’s mission to be the leader of healthy and convenient food choices for consumers is an excellent fit with Proterra’s investment philosophy, while Proterra’s investment is an important milestone for DayDayCook, as this new partnership can expand our exposure and awareness in the food tech market. We are grateful to welcome Proterra as an investor,” commented Norma Chu, founder and CEO of DayDayCook.

About DayDayCook

DayDayCook is a leading content driven direct-to-consumer brand in China with millions of active viewers and paid customers nationwide. DayDayCook’s vision is to inspire Gen-Z consumers to enjoy cooking and discover a better lifestyle through convenient and healthy product offerings. DayDayCook creates video content with more than 1.4B views globally. Besides fun cooking videos, DayDayCook also offers a full suite of healthy and convenient ready-to-cook meal solutions serving millions of customers each year in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

About Proterra Investment Partners

Proterra Investment Partners is an alternative investment manager focused on private equity investments in the natural resource sectors of agriculture, food, and metals and mining. Proterra has offices in Minneapolis, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, and Sydney. Proterra launched as a standalone investment advisor and private equity fund manager for the Black River Asset Management private equity funds. The Funds spun out from Black River Asset Management, a wholly-owned, independently managed subsidiary of Cargill, Inc. Proterra’s investment strategies are influenced by the senior leadership team’s longstanding tenure with Cargill – a global leader in providing food, agriculture, financial, and industrial products and services. Although no longer an owner, Cargill maintains its relationship with Proterra as a committed limited partner to the Funds.

