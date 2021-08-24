C-Bond Systems Anticipates Revenue Growth of More than 80% for Second Half of 2021 and Provides Revenue Guidance

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced revenue guidance for the second half of 2021 in excess of $1 million, which reflects growth of more than 80% over same period last year and over 340% from the first half of 2021. As previously announced, the company has received several large purchase orders and has started installations for many of these.



Revenue growth for the second half of 2021 is expected to be generated from growth of the Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division as well as sales from the Company’s Transportation Solutions Group, consisting primarily of C-Bond nanoShield, the Company’s patented windshield strengthener, and its MB-10 disinfectant product.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) and C-Bond Secure, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor technologies.

The Company notes that the impacts of business and market/supply chain interruptions from the COVID-19 global pandemic on operations, liquidity, and capital resources could materially affect its revenue guidance for the remainder of 2021 but remains confident it will meet this guidance.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that revenue for the second half of 2021 will be in excess of $1 million, which reflects growth of more than 80% over same period last year and over 340% from the first half of 2021; the likelihood that revenue growth for the second half of 2021 is expected to be generated from growth of the Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division as well as sales from the Company’s Transportation Solutions Group, consisting primarily of C-Bond nanoShield, the Company’s patented windshield strengthener, and its MB-10 disinfectant product; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021, May 14, 2021, and November 16, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.