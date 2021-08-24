Red Moon Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Atlas Salt Inc.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” - TSXV: RMK) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Atlas Salt Inc.

The Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new stock symbol “SALT” on September 1, 2021. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 04943J100 and its new ISIN number is CA04943J1003.

The Company also announces that it has changed its corporate jurisdiction from Alberta to British Columbia. The change in corporate jurisdiction was approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting held on July 30, 2021.

Atlas Salt: “Bringing The Power of SALT To Investors”

Mr. Patrick Laracy, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter in the history of our company. The name change to Atlas Salt, effective September 1, is a powerful reflection of our core business anchored by the Great Atlantic Salt Project in western Newfoundland, rapidly progressing through the Feasibility Stage. This strategic move is also a precursor to our planned spinout of the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome for potential renewable energy storage (refer to May 13, 2021, news release).

Mr. Laracy added, “Great Atlantic is a very advantaged asset and is well positioned to become a potential disrupter in the robust eastern North America road salt market. We start trading under the new ticker symbol “SALT” Wednesday, September 1, when our new web site will also be unveiled. In the meantime, we are pleased to direct investors to a temporary landing page at AtlasSalt.ca to view the new logo and some video material. The RedMoonResources.com website will remain active through August 31, 2021.”

About Red Moon Resources Inc.

Red Moon Resources is an emerging commodities leader in Atlantic Canada, focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, with 100-per-cent working interest ownership of the Great Atlantic salt deposit in addition to a producing gypsum mine, an early-stage nepheline discovery, and strategic ground covering the Fischell’s Brook salt dome and adjacent claims.

