Five Top Global Manufacturers Build Growth with Hawksearch by Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that five industry-leading manufacturing companies have selected Bridgeline's Hawksearch software to drive traffic and increase conversions on their eCommerce sites.



The five manufacturing powerhouses have signed contracts collectively valued at approximately $300,000 to deploy Hawksearch software and services across their B2B eCommerce sites around the globe. Hawksearch's Search Information Manager is ideal for manufacturers as it quickly translates units of measure and identifies part numbers with ease. The advanced capabilities of Hawksearch are perfect to find, aggregate and respond to the request from multiple data sources in milliseconds.

"We're excited to connect our new partners in manufacturing with new revenue growth opportunities by increasing conversion with Bridgeline's Hawksearch," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

The manufacturers will leverage Hawksearch's federated search to help customers find and purchase products matching their specifications. The site search's Artificial Intelligence algorithm is ideal for highly technical search queries in languages around the world.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com