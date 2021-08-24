Armored Things Raises $12m in Series A Funding to Fuel Growth in Crowd Intelligence; Adds to Executive Team

Nimble Ventures leads with support from new and existing investors



Jonathan Tice joins as Chief Revenue Officer to expand the company’s crowd intelligence footprint in sports arenas, education institutions, and business campuses

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things, a crowd analysis and intelligence software company, today announced that it has raised $12 million in Series A financing led by Nimble Ventures, with additional new investment from Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and Micromanagement Ventures. Existing investors Glasswing Ventures, Will Ventures, and iNovia Capital also participated in the round.

The Armored Things AI-powered platform provides facilities and security teams with an accurate, real-time understanding of how many, and how often people are utilizing different spaces in arenas, buildings, and on campuses. The software enables smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security, maintenance, and guest experience while also providing easy access to valuable data trends for ROI related to space management.

The company will use the new funding to continue to build out its product platform, add to its team, and accelerate its go-to-market efforts in sports and entertainment venues, and on college and corporate campuses.

Lead investor Nimble Ventures is the early-stage focused venture arm of the family office of John Burbank, a renowned hedge fund investor who is also an investor in US and international sporting teams. Nimble Ventures’ Nathan Mee will join the Armored Things Board of Directors.

“The way people and organizations understand and utilize large venues and institutional spaces is changing dramatically with the advances in mobile technology, IoT and new security and health concerns,” said Mee. “Armored Things has positioned itself as an early innovator in what we believe will be a huge and fast-growing market as venue owners and facilities managers respond to these changes and look for new ways to optimize their space and the guest experience.”

Along with the new funding, Armored Things also announced the addition of Jonathan Tice as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Tice leads Armored Things’ market expansion with responsibility for sales, marketing, business development, and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Armored Things, Tice was Chief Customer Officer at FocusVision, a global provider of survey, research, and analytics software for large enterprises. His background also includes successful sales leadership positions at Decipher, Critical Mix, and Authentic Response.

“The market for crowd intelligence and analytics in sporting/entertainment venues and college and corporate campuses is poised for exceptional growth over the next few years,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, Armored Things co-founder and CEO. “The investment support from Nimble and our new and existing investors puts us in a powerful position to capitalize on that opportunity. The deep experience and expertise they add continues to be invaluable as we take the next steps in our growth.”

Earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced their deployment of Armored Things solution to help ensure safety and security for fans and staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), part of Major League Soccer (MLS), also utilizes the software at Banc of California Stadium. And the University of Tennessee Knoxville has made Armored Things part of its smart campus strategy.

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides an AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for crowd analysis and intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, the software provides facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip users to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve guest services, space utilization, operations, staffing, and security. Since its founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.