Healthy Extracts Introduces Revolutionary On-the-Go Gel Packs of Clinically Proven Heart, Brain and Immune Health Formulations Using Patented Gel Technology

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) has signed an exclusive U.S. and Canada licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq Pty Ltd, a global leader in ingestible gel technology, to develop and manufacture an advanced oral delivery system for its plant-based, clinically proven, heart, immune and brain health formulations.



Healthy Extracts has secured the exclusive rights to use Gelteq’s patented gelification process in the U.S. and Canada to create and sell natural ingestible gels that contain Citrus Bergamot or Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ ingredients. Among the many benefits, the new gel pack format will make Healthy Extracts products easier and more convenient to consume.

Citrus Bergamot has been traditionally taken in tablet form which has several drawbacks. Tablets require a liquid to facilitate swallowing or prevent choking (which still may occur), and proper digestion and absorption can sometimes be challenging. The liquid extract form of Bergamot is less preferred due to its unpleasant taste.

The proprietary ingredients used in the Ultimate Brain Nutrients product line are typically available in powder form that require mixing with a liquid in a separate container, which can be messy and inconvenient for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. However, a single-serving, bio-degradable Healthy Extracts gel pack containing these health-promoting formulations can be easily consumed anytime, anywhere—no liquid or mixing required.

Gelteq’s revolutionary oral delivery technology is superior to pills, tablets, powders and other delivery methods in terms of greater bioavailability, targeted release times and pleasant taste, while also reducing the risk of choking.

“Healthy Extracts has introduced industry game changers with its clinically proven formulas for improving heart, brain and immune health,” noted Gelteq CEO, Nathan Givoni. “Our gel technology is taking these amazing products a major step further by making them easier to consume, especially for those with active lifestyles or who simply want the performance benefits of a Gelteq gel. It is a perfect example of how our technology can take an existing product and extend and improve its application through gelification.”

Healthy Extracts plans to first launch a gel pack version of its patent-protected Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation. F4T comprises the naturally-derived, sugar- and caffeine-free nootropic ingredients used in the company’s recently introduced UBN™ ACTIVATE™. Clinical studies have shown that these ingredients increase the activation of areas in the brain responsible for attention, memory, mood and quick reaction times by as much as 46%.

Healthy Extracts plans to next introduce heart and immune health gel packs that exclusively feature the world's strongest Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ extract. Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol, improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome.

Healthy Extracts has submitted an initial order for 500,000 UBN ACTIVATE gel packs which will be produced at a Gelteq manufacturing facility in the U.S. By the end of the third quarter, the company plans to begin distribution of this new product format across the U.S. and Canada through multiple market channels, including retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer. The launch of Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit gel packs are expected to soon follow.

“Like no other gelification process available today, Gelteq’s gel technology creates a revolutionary new, super-convenient way to consume our products, along with added benefits that include easier digestion and absorption,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “It also opens up a whole new world of flavor varieties given how easily and cost-effectively they can be applied with Gelteq gels.”

Healthy Extracts will continue to offer its products in tablet and powder form, but expects the new gel-based format will greatly enhance customer experience while lowering the manufacturing costs associated with these traditional formats.

“Given how Gelteq gels make nutritional supplements so much easier and more enjoyable to consume, we see our exclusive access to this patented technology creating many higher-margin, multi-million-dollar market opportunities as well as additional competitive advantages,” added Pitts. “This gel technology aligns with our commitment to delivering clinically proven, sustainable health solutions, as we look to further monetize our growing IP and brand portfolio.”

ACTIVATE addresses the fast-growing brain health supplement market, which is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. It also targets the faster growing niche market for nootropic substances designed to improve memory, creativity and motivation. The nootropics market totaled $2.4 billion last year, and is projected to hit $6.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of nearly 13%.

Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit taps the growing market for natural heart health supplements, which is expected to hit $24.8 billion by 2027, growing at a nearly 6% CAGR.



To learn more about Healthy Extracts products, go to tryubn.com and bergametna.com.

About Gelteq

Gelteq is a global leader in the revolutionary science of ingestible, gel-based medications, nutraceuticals and sports energy. The company’s proprietary technology can gelify virtually any substance to create easily ingestible formulations. Developed and supported by clinical research in collaboration with world-leading universities, the gels have many superior attributes compared to other methods of oral delivery, such as pills and tablets. It markets its products through licensed manufacturing partnerships, global distributors and resellers. To learn more, visit gelteq.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

About UBN ACTIVATE

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, ACTIVATE is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, or taken as a single-serving, on-the-go gel pack, ACTIVATE’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patented extraction process. F4T MCTs have been shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain, a major alternative energy source.

The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health. Learn more about UBN ACTIVATE or order today at tryubn.com.

