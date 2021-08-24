The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter Announces Live Fall 2021 Ride to Defeat ALS and Walk to Defeat ALS Events

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter announced dates and new, exciting updates for its flagship fundraising events this fall. The Ride to Defeat ALS and Walk to Defeat ALS consist of five total events designed to raise over one million dollars to support no-cost services for local families battling ALS.



“The shift back to live events is an opportunity for us to personally reconnect with key supporters of our local Chapter and introduce updated elements to attract new advocates,” said John Hedstrom, JD, Executive Director of The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter. “No matter the challenges presented, we remain unwavering in our commitment to doing whatever it takes to end ALS. Today, our goal is to ensure individuals with the disease have access to a variety of resources and care services.”

Throughout 2020, The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter Care Services team continued to provide care, grants and financial assistance for hundreds of individuals across the state. Together, they upheld all health and safety protocols, managing socially distanced drop-offs for tools and equipment, while providing insurance guidance, and facilitating online support. This summer, the local Chapter’s team of five care services personnel is happy to be back in full force, visiting families statewide at their homes and spending time together. As a rare and incurable disease, managing an ALS diagnosis can cost up to $250k per year. All programs and services from the local Chapter remain free of charge and are fueled by ongoing fundraisers like the ride and walk events.

New for this year, the Walk to Defeat ALS will launch Halloween themed events in both Boston and North Shore locations. Participants are invited to wear their favorite costume and enjoy on-site activities including DIY arts and crafts for children, trick or treating, costume contests, a live DJ and more. At the Western Massachusetts walk, the new “Artisan Alley” is intended to highlight local vendors, offering items for purchase, like goods, food and drink. In Worcester , walk participants will be all grins when they see Smiley, the WooSox mascot, make a special appearance. Not to mention, all Worcester participants will fundraise for a chance to win a WooSox luxury box for a day! Walk participants from any region of the state may also participate in a virtual walk, streamed from Worcester’s Polar Park on Sunday, September 26. Register as a Worcester Walk participant to walk remotely in the comfort of your own neighborhood. More information is available on the Worcester walk website.

EVENT INFORMATION

Ride to Defeat ALS : On Sunday, September 19, teams will gather at the Longfellow Tennis and Health Club to embark on a 10, 25, 50 or 75-mile route. All riders are welcome to track their ride using the Strava app . After the ride, participants are welcome to a complimentary lunch provided by Kith and Kin of Hudson, MA, and those who are 21+ will also receive two free beer tickets to celebrate their journey.

Walk to Defeat ALS : Four different events across the state allow locals to walk the one-mile journey close to home. See your local event website for more information. All walk events are outdoor and will adhere to any state and/or local city guidelines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants, especially vulnerable populations.

Worcester : Sunday, September 26 at Polar Park Hang with Smiley, the WooSox mascot from 10:15 am to 11:00 am Virtual walk option streamed online - register for Worcester

: Sunday, September 26 at Polar Park Boston : Sunday, October 3 at Carson Beach Celebrate Halloween

: Sunday, October 3 at Carson Beach Western Massachusetts : Sunday, October 10 at Look Park in Florence Experience Artisan Alley

: Sunday, October 10 at Look Park in Florence North Shore : Sunday, October 17 at Endicott College, Beverly MA Celebrate Halloween



: Sunday, October 17 at Endicott College, Beverly MA

The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter is in search of local businesses to get involved across all events. Showcase your brand and help support the local Chapter’s philanthropic efforts. Or, are you interested in joining one of our events as a volunteer? Contact Ashley Carrier ashley.carrier@als-ma.org to learn more and help us do what it takes to end ALS.

“These fundraisers bring our communities together and empower the local Chapter to continue its mission in providing necessary care services for those battling the disease,” added Shannon Sullivan, Care Services Manager for The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter. “I encourage you to join us at any of the fall events and help us make an impact for those who need it most.”

Visit als-ma-events.org for more information about upcoming walk and ride events and follow The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter on social media: Facebook @ALSMASS, Instagram @alsa_ma and Twitter @ALSAMA

About The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter

The Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association was founded on January 27, 1990 to build and empower the community through continuous engagement with family, friends and neighbors. We are the only ALS organization with central focuses on all three major pillars of care services, research and advocacy for local families living with ALS, which aligns with our local chapter slogan: "Providing care today. Supporting hope for tomorrow." Learn more at als-ma.org .

Media Contact: Christina Teves, Say Sorbet

Phone: (508) 726-6183

Email: christina@saysorbet.com