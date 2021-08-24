Flying Car Market to Garner $3.80 Billion by 2035: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flying car market is estimated at $215.54 million in 2025 and is expected to hit $3.80 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 34.1% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12880

Changing urban mobility outlook and increasing investment by the market players drive the growth of the global flying car market. On the other hand, high development cost of the flying cars and stringent regulations for aviation license impede the growth to some extent. However, the untapped potential of the Asia-Pacific market has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to disrupted supply chain and distorted manufacturing activities in the automotive sector, thereby impacting the flying car market negatively.

negatively. However, the global situation is getting ameliorated slowly & steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12880

The global market is analyzed across mode of operation, end-use, seating capacity, and region. Based on mode of operation, the piloted segment is expected to hold the major share in 2025, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The autonomous segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial & professional commute segment is projected to account for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2025, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2035. The personal commute segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.5% from 2026 to 2035.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flying-car-market/purchase-options

Based on region, the market across Europe is expected to contribute to the major share in 2025, holding more than one-third of the global flying car market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR by 37.8% from 2026 to 2035. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global flying car market report include Klein Vision s. r. o., Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, PAL-V N.V., Samson Motors, Inc., Terrafugia, The Boeing Company, AeroMobil, and Volocopter GmbH. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12880





Similar Reports We Have on Flying Automotive Industry:

Flying Bikes Market (Hoverbikes) by End-Use (Transportation, Police Administration, Military and Defense Purposes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Robo Taxi Market by Application (Goods and Passenger), Level of Autonomy (L4 and L5), Vehicle (Car and Shuttle/Van), Service (Rental and Station Based), and Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid, and Fuel Cell): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Air Taxi Market by Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), Aircraft Type (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), and Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Air Transport MRO Market by Type (Engine, Line, Airframes, and Other Components), Service (Heavy Maintenance Inspection, Engine Service Check, Component Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Avionic Standardization, and Aircraft Conversions), by Application (Civil Air Transport MRO and Military Air Transport MRO), and Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet, Turbo Prop, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Air Powered Vehicle Market by Engine Mode (Dual Energy Mode and Single Energy Mode) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Urban Autonomous Air Mobility Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotor Wing and Hybrid Wing), Range (Intracity (20 – 100 KM) and Intercity (100 – 400 KM)), and Component (Platform and Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Advanced Aerial Mobility Market by Mode of Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), End Use (Cargo and Passenger), and Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com