NCSBN Elects National Leadership and Considers New Business with its Members at its 2021 Annual Meeting

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), www.ncsbn.org, met virtually Aug. 18-19, 2021, to consider pertinent association business with its members. There were 58 member nursing regulatory bodies (MNRBs) represented by delegates.

NCSBN Board of Directors President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, noted, “NCSBN’s 43rd annual meeting, the second held virtually, provided critical insights into leadership during turbulent times and a reminder that we are more alike than we might think we are. The pandemic, devastating to many, reminds us of the necessity and advantages of global engagement. Delegates demonstrated visionary leadership in the adoption of revised NCSBN Model Act and Rules and the Next Generation NCLEX test design. Both are examples of nursing regulators’ attention to the future while continuing to stay focused on the mandate of public protection.”

Significant actions approved by the MNRBs include:

Adopted the proposed revisions to the NCSBN Model Practice Act & Rules, which provide an evidence-based framework of nursing statutes and regulations for nursing regulatory bodies to utilize during policy and advocacy discussions.

Approved the Next Generation NCLEX ® (NGN) test design and polytomous scoring methods

(NGN) test design and polytomous scoring methods Elections to the Board of Directors: President-elect, Phyllis Johnson, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, executive director, Mississippi Board of Nursing Treasurer, Adrian Guerrero, CPM, director of operations, Kansas State Board of Nursing Area I Director, Susan VanBeuge, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, board president, Nevada State Board of Nursing Area II Director, Lori Scheidt, MBA-HCM, executive director, Missouri State Board of Nursing Area III Director, Karen C. Lyon, PhD, RN, ACNS, NEA, executive director, Louisiana State Board of Nursing Area IV Director​, Karen Evans, MSN, RN-BC, SD-CLTC, CLC, executive director, Maryland Board of Nursing

NCSBN delegates also elected a member of the Leadership Succession Committee (LSC): Area III Member, Janice Hooper, PhD, RN, FRE, CNE, FAAN, ANEF, lead nursing consultant for education, Texas Board of Nursing



About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are three exam user members and 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

