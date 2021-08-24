Climate First Bank Announces Key Hires to Banking Team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, a values-based community bank whose mission is to accelerate the nation’s transition to sustainable infrastructure development and resilient climate adaptation, today announces the appointments of Chris Cucci as Senior VP and Senior Advisor to the CEO and Tom Ter Beek as Senior Credit Analyst.



Long-time Orlando resident Cucci has a nearly 20-year career in banking with a focus on commercial real estate lending and banking. In addition to originating commercial loans and depository relationships, Cucci has held a variety of roles within the Central Florida market at financial institutions such as CenterState Bank, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase. He has established, deep ties to the Central Florida community through memberships and board positions at civic, community and charitable organizations in the area. As Senior VP and Senior Advisor to the CEO of Climate First Bank, he will drive commercial loans and deposits by attracting customers to the bank’s sustainable mission. Cucci’s primary focus will be growing business across the I-4 Corridor from Tampa, Fla. to Orlando, Fla. as Climate First Bank expands throughout the region.

“I’ve never worked for a bank from the start-up level nor for one like Climate First Bank where our core values are such a big part of what we do,” said Cucci. “I’m eager to bring my passion for sustainability and my expertise in banking together to further drive economic growth and attract businesses to the financial value of investing in green building features.”

Senior Credit Analyst Ter Beek brings more than 42 years of banking and commercial lending experience to his new role at Climate First Bank. Ter Beek previously held leadership positions at CenterState Bank, Anderen Bank and First Commercial Bank, managing commercial loan portfolios and overseeing all lending functions and operations. Ter Beek is based in St. Cloud, Fla. and his previous community involvement includes leadership roles with various civic boards and business networks based in Osceola County. Ter Beek was invited to join Climate First Bank by former colleague Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Administrator and Loan Operations Manager Blaine Worak. In his role, he will be primarily focused on underwriting commercial loan requests while occasionally assisting with special projects and the set-up of various other departments.

“Our mission to turn back the clock on the climate emergency is very important and sorely needed,” said Ter Beek. Like Climate First Bank’s Founder and CEO Ken LaRoe, Ter Beek was called from retirement by the bank’s environmental mission. “I was retired for about three days before I decided I just had to jump back in and be part of this incredible bank – maybe I’m just not good at being retired.”

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

