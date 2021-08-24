WEL Centralizes Multi-Asset Fleet Management by Utilizing ORBCOMM’s All-in-One IoT Platform

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by WEL Companies (WEL), a leading transportation, logistics and refrigerated warehousing company, to provide its integrated dry and refrigerated trailer tracking and monitoring solutions, driving efficiencies across their supply chain operations. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



Based in DePere, WI, WEL is using ORBCOMM’s refrigerated monitoring solution to track their freight’s location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers’ standards for quality and service. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, ORBCOMM’s platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help WEL increase utilization of its refrigerated trailers regardless of the reefer unit’s make or model, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act.

Leveraging ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, WEL is also deploying ORBCOMM’s trailer tracking solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel with long-lasting battery life and charging capabilities, gaining complete visibility and control over their mixed fleet. ORBCOMM’s solution enables WEL to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their trailers are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management, while saving their drivers time and fuel. In addition, WEL is utilizing ORBCOMM’s advanced detention monitoring feature to improve billing accuracy and driver productivity, creating a more effective supply chain. Through the ORBCOMM platform, WEL can manage all of its assets in one place with intuitive icons to distinguish asset types, reports by asset type along with customizable workspaces and access control so that each user within the organization gets the data they need quickly and easily.

“WEL was looking for an integrated IoT solution to manage its dry and refrigerated trailer fleet and upgrade their legacy hardware, and we’re excited that they’ve chosen ORBCOMM’s best-in-class technology to streamline their operations,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Transportation Solutions. “ORBCOMM’s unified platform enables WEL to stay connected to their entire fleet, while proactively managing utilization, controlling costs and providing top-notch customer service.”

“Having all of our data in ORBCOMM’s consolidated platform has taken the frustration and inefficiency out of how we track, monitor and control our multi-asset fleet and made life so much easier for our dispatchers and our drivers than with our legacy systems,” said Chris Tielans, President of WEL Companies. “We’ve been extremely pleased with the level of customized data, automated reports and KPIs that we can leverage from ORBCOMM to make more informed business decisions that drive efficiencies and improve our fleet’s performance on every level.”

WEL has started installing ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions across their fleet and expects to complete their deployment by the end of 2021.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s integrated transportation solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/transportation-and-distribution.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

