Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform™

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthix , the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any language and at any scale, today announced the availability of Worthix 2.0, a new platform with advanced features – including the Worthix Decision Lab – that enables companies to identify the elements of an experience, external influences and mechanisms, such as social proof, to pinpoint the exact moment and reason behind a purchase decision.



Customer decisions are the ultimate market disruptors, and with a rapidly changing economy, the only way for companies to stay competitive is to develop a data-driven, real-time understanding of what’s driving these decisions. This feat becomes increasingly more complicated for global companies, who need to understand the unique influences behind the purchasing decisions of thousands or even millions of customers across individual regions (while taking into account the nuances of their cultures and languages). A common solution has been for companies to leverage survey technology to engage with and ask questions to their customers. However, the intelligence derived from this kind of quantitative research is limited and can often be misguided, as companies tend to confine potential responses to what matters to them. This inside-out approach can lead to an incomplete or skewed perspective of what customers really care about. They’re also limited in speed, scope and cost-effectiveness, leading companies to dwindle their resources on limited returns.

Introducing the Worthix 2.0 Platform

Worthix is the first and only AI-based customer intelligence platform to power one-on-one conversations in any language and at any scale, in order to identify the reasons behind a purchase decision. Unlike other intelligence companies that use lengthy, outdated survey methodologies, Worthix uses conversations to empathetically connect with customers one-on-one and adapt to focus on what they care most about as the dialogue progresses. By prioritizing the customer voice, Worthix quickly uncovers the drivers behind what makes a purchase decision “worth it” to customers. Worthix then delivers rich, actionable customer insights that enable brands to rank their top investment priorities and provide a universally positive experience to customers in any location around the world.



With the Worthix 2.0 platform, companies can obtain deeper, more nuanced customer data and generate critical insights at the speed of market change, through the use of new features including the Worthix Decision Lab dashboard; competitor insights; an updated interface, graphs and charts; advanced NLP technology and more (view full details here).

“With global markets undergoing change at a pace unprecedented even a year ago, companies have never had a greater need for dependable data on what’s really driving their customers’ purchases, and corresponding insights around the most business-critical actions to take and when in order to stay competitive,” said Guilherme Cerqueira, CEO and Co-founder, Worthix. “The new capabilities we’re delivering with the Worthix 2.0 Platform will allow companies to reach a new level of engagement with their customers and identify what elements of the customer experience make the greatest impact. Aligning their investment priorities to customers’ needs will help companies reach higher levels of overall business success.”

Availability and Pricing

The Worthix 2.0 platform is currently available and is running in production at leading enterprises. To schedule a trial, inquire about pricing and learn more, send us an email at contact@worthix.com .

Quotes

Jonathan Sachs, Vice President of Patient Experience and Foundation, Adventist Healthcare

“The healthcare industry is changing rapidly, with emerging technologies transforming the market and patients’ expectations every day,” said Jonathan Sachs, VP of patient experience and foundation, Adventist Healthcare. “By using the Worthix 2.0 platform, our organization has been able to identify the actions which will make a significant impact to our patients across locations and groups, allowing us to improve our patient experience and provide the cutting-edge offerings which matter most to them. It has been especially valuable to receive continuous feedback from patients on how the changes we make are being received, so we know we are always on the path to providing better care.”

David Python, CEO and Co-founder, Cariuma

“We are so excited for the next evolution in the Worthix platform. We utilize Worthix to deeply understand where to invest and prioritize based on real customers’ detailed feedback on what drove their purchase, what they love about Cariuma, and also what we can improve to make their experience the best it can be,” said David Python, Co-Founder and CEO, Cariuma. “We are actively using our findings to make Cariuma as great as it can be, which is such an invaluable asset for a growing brand at our size and stage. Cariuma looks forward to continuing to utilize the new Worthix platform during this exciting time!”

Tulio Ribeiro, Partner, Lanx Capital

“For companies to remain successful over time, they need to establish an authentic and ongoing understanding of how their products are perceived by customers and what exactly is leading them to make a purchase,” said Tulio Ribeiro, partner, Lanx Capital. “Worthix’s AI-based conversations solve this common pain point for companies at scale, and the Worthix platform goes a step further by converting all data into continuously updated, actionable priorities on the dashboard. Worthix’s unique ability to provide key customer insights instantly impressed our team, and we became enthusiastic investors.”

Connect with Worthix

Connect with Worthix on LinkedIn

on LinkedIn Connect with Worthix on Twitter

on Twitter Connect with Worthix on Facebook



About Worthix

Worthix is the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence that powers one-on-one conversations with customers, in any language and at any scale, to identify the exact reason behind a purchase decision. Unlike other intelligence companies that use lengthy, outdated survey methodologies, the Worthix platform uses conversations to empathetically connect with customers one-on-one and adapt to focus on what they care most about as the dialogue progresses. By prioritizing the customer voice, Worthix quickly uncovers the non-intuitive drivers behind what makes a purchase decision “worth it” to customers. Worthix then delivers rich, actionable customer insights that enable brands to rank their top investment priorities and provide a universally positive experience to customers in any location around the world. To learn more about Worthix, visit www.worthix.com .

Press Contact

Karbo Communications

worthix@karbocom.com



