Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling worth US$10,009.49 Million by 2031. Visiongain Research Inc.

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market Forecast 2021-2031: Market Segment by Type (Aircraft Storage, Engine Teardown, Component Management, Aircraft Disassembly & Dismantling), by Application (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft), Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

According to Visiongain analysis, the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market was valued at US$6,528.62 million in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$8,138.78 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$6,742.76 million in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market will reach US$10,009.49 million in 2031.

What are the Market Trends in the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market

No one paid any attention to the decommissioned commercial aircraft stored on the outskirts of distant airfields for decades. Engines, turbine components, avionics, and landing gear may all be used as spare parts, and fuselage sections include recyclable metals like titanium, copper & aluminium.

The European aircraft recycling industry is still in its formative years, but it is quickly expanding. In Germany, several small and medium-sized companies that specialise in aircraft destruction and recycling compete. Taking an entire aeroplane apart, sorting all of the components by kind, and reprocessing them is a skill in and of itself. Engines and landing gear, for example, must be carefully removed before being harvested for spare components. All impurities, such as extinguishing chemicals, kerosene, and oils, must then be removed from hydraulic lines.

Turning waste materials into new raw materials

Recycling businesses are hired to handle the scrap, shredding the parts and segregating the different materials. It is feasible to recover a number of metals and complicated alloys in this way, which industrial businesses can then employ to create new goods. Temperature-resistant superalloys comprising titanium and nickel, which may be reused by the aerospace industry, can be extracted from aircraft scrap. Incineration is used for any substance that cannot be recycled.

Every change in the way planes are built presents new hurdles for recyclers. The fuselages of aeroplanes destined for scrap were previously composed of aluminium, which is easily recyclable. However, aircraft makers are increasingly relying on lightweight fiber-reinforced composites, particularly carbon fibre reinforced polymers, to save weight (CFRPs). These CFRPs will likewise have to be dismantled and treated on a massive scale at some point.

New life for carbon fiber reinforced polymers

Carbon fibre reinforced polymers can also be recycled in most cases. However, so far, this has proven to be more challenging & costly than incineration. Epoxy resin, in which the fibres are embedded, is a common polymer used in aeroplane construction. Reclaiming the fibres entails separating the epoxy resin from the fibres in the absence of oxygen, which necessitates the use of specialised equipment. The recycling of pricey carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastics is a less technological barrier.

Concerns Related to Material Traceability and Sorting Projected to Hamper Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market Growth

Material traceability and sorting is a long-term solution for sorting out aircraft components and materials after they have been disassembled. This procedure is utilised to improve the facility's recycling rates and reduce trash. Material traceability and sorting is a time-consuming process that necessitates the employment of trained personnel to separate the usable aircraft components. When recycling businesses have to document every stage of the supply chain in addition to collecting and gathering data, it may be inconvenient. This issue may lead to poor supply chain management for aviation components and parts.

Rising Aviation Industry to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects Over the Next Decade

The growing aviation sector in established & emerging countries is driving the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, & recycling business. To keep up with the pace of rising demand, major economies across the world are updating their commercial fleets. These economies are investing in commercial aviation spare parts procurement, which will provide an opportunity for the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling industry . Aside from buying replacement components, many economies are also concentrating on updating their old fleet. As a result, Visiongain thinks that increasing improvements will be vital over the next 10 years’ time period.

Growing Demand for Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts to Play Pivotal Role Over the Forecast Period

With the growth of airline capability and rate of use closely linked to the development of the aftermarket sector, it seems that the aftermarket business will continue to grow in the long run. And, although this is undeniably true, the company would have to contend with a number of significant headwinds in the near future. One of the most pressing issues in the upcoming years is that the average age of the worldwide fleet is rapidly decreasing as airlines continue to get new aircraft. With average insurance periods of five years, bringing these contemporary aircraft into the aftermarket sector may take some time. The rapid replacement rate of commercial aircraft also generates headwinds in the parts industry, as older planes are retired and quickly harvested for spare parts, contributing to a surplus of used serviceable material parts in certain markets.

At the same time, the introduction of new aircraft types would change the dynamics and needs of the aftermarket sector. This is partly due to the fact that composite-made airframes seem to need fewer inspections and maintenance. But it's also because modern electronics, avionics, and next-generation engines are getting more technologically advanced, necessitating more advanced maintenance skills. The sector has also seen significant structural changes in recent years. Airlines have moved away from maintaining their maintenance and repair operations in favour of outsourcing this service, enabling them to vary their aircraft fleet based on particular route needs rather than reducing maintenance costs. Airlines are increasingly outsourcing service and repair operations, allowing them to vary their aircraft fleet based on common route demand rather than needing to cut maintenance expenses.

COVID-19 Epidemic is Expected to Alter the Dynamics of the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, & Recycling Industry Over the Next Few Years

Over the next few years, the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to alter the dynamics of the commercial aircraft disassembly , dismantling, & recycling industry. Several commercial businesses are working on the following elements to combat the pandemic: Airlines and aircraft owners in key nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China, and Australia are anticipated to reduce their aviation budgets dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic's post-impact phase. Many airlines & maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility providers, according to its research, will reduce their aircraft fleet size & inventory. The number of retired aeroplanes will rise as a result, while the need for replacement parts will rise in 2021.

The recycling process aids in the recovery of residual value from discarded aircraft components like carbon fibres. Carbon fibre has been more widely used in aeroplane components as a result of technological advances. The market for commercial aircraft disassembly , dismantling, & recycling will increase as a result of this. The recycled material has a reduced price tag. As a result, commercial airlines are emphasising the use of recycled materials for different components and systems.

Discover sales predictions for the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market and sub markets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 2 segmentations of the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market, with forecasts for 4 Types, 3 Applications each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Leading players analysed in the market:

AAR Corporation

AerSale Inc.

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) BV

AJW Group

Apollo Aviation Group (Carlyle Group)

Aircraft Recycling International Ltd.

Air Salvage International

Bombardier Inc.

CAVU Aerospace

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

GA Telesis LLC

GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES (GECAS)

KLM UK Engineering

Magellan Aviation Group

Marana Aerospace Solutions (ASCENT AVIATION SERVICES LLC)

Tarmac Aerosave

Vallair Aviation Group

