Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Featured in Industry Era Magazine Highlighting International Expansion Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s CEO Blake Schroeder was featured in Industry Era magazine discussing the current landscape of the hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) industry and the Company’s recent international expansion efforts.



The Aug. 19, 2021, article entitled “Transforming the CBD Market,” detailed how Medical Marijuana, Inc. launched the world’s first-ever CBD products and how since then the 2018 Farm Bill opened up the market to many other players, some of them selling CBD products of much lower quality standards at lower prices. While some of these lower-grade CBD products are being sold at gas stations and convenience stores, Schroeder is quoted saying, “Our CBD is lightyears ahead in terms of safety, consistency, testing measures, and study. We only use the highest quality of hemp in our full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate products. We create industry-leading products and opportunities for people that want to be involved in our purpose.”

The article also discussed Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s work developing new international markets, and the Company’s work with researchers and nonprofit groups such as the Por Grace Foundation, which was started by the CEO of their HempMeds sales division, Raul Elizalde. Elizalde’s daughter Grace was the first patient to be granted special permission in 2015 to import CBD into Mexico legally.

“We’ve also partnered with hospitals and researchers in Mexico and Brazil to conduct several clinical studies on the safety and efficacy of CBD,” said Schroeder. “One completed study using the company’s Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ CBD oil’s relation to drug-resistant epilepsy has been completed and published in the EC Neurology (ECNE), an internationally peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles related to worldwide research in neuroscience.”

Along with launching the world’s first-ever hemp-based CBD products, Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

