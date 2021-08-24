AUDIENCEX Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year, Joining Exclusive Ranks of Repeat Honorees

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, announced its recognition for the third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America.” Of the thousands of companies included on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking, only a fraction have received this award more than once. As a third-time honoree, AUDIENCEX has accomplished what fewer than ten percent of companies have been able to achieve.



The third consecutive ranking is closely aligned with multi-year expansion for AUDIENCEX, driven by strategic acquisition and tech innovation, as its industry-leading teams continue to deliver game-changing digital solutions for performance agencies and brands. Since the start of last year, during a period of significant macro uncertainty, the company has experienced record growth, including the addition of 58 team members, 273 new advertisers and second-quarter revenue in 2021 increasing 126 percent year-over-year.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen just how much demand there is for innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis among midmarket advertisers,” said Jason Wulfsohn, COO and Co-Founder of AUDIENCEX. “Receiving this recognition from Inc. for the third year in a row demonstrates our ability to deliver long-term success for our customers, while validating the tireless efforts of our teams to deliver scalable omnichannel performance solutions.”

Considered one of the most prestigious rankings of private companies in the country, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been highly competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About AUDIENCEX

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

