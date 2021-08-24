Premier Performance Brand DEFY Launches New Alkaline Water in Dallas & Houston Kroger Stores; Hosts Local Events with Terrell Davis

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- DEFY, a leader in premium performance beverages and wellness products, today announces the launch of DEFY Water in Kroger stores throughout the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas. DEFY Water is an ionized alkaline pH 9.5+ water infused with vital electrolytes and minerals such as calcium and magnesium that is optimized for premium taste and supercharged cellular hydration.



DEFY is celebrating this launch with evening events at Kroger stores in Dallas on August 24 and 25 and in Houston on August 26 and 27. Shoppers and active customers in attendance can expect to meet the DEFY team, enjoy music provided by local radio stations on-site, and participate in raffles and giveaways.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Denver Bronco Terrell Davis, who is also a Co-Founder of DEFY, will be at all of these events talking about the new product as well as DEFY’s mission to give back to non-profit organizations that support underserved communities. Davis will be offering signed memorabilia to anyone who buys one or more cases of DEFY water from the Kroger locations during the events.

“Everything is bigger in Texas and the same goes for DEFY’s launch into two of Texas’s largest cities,” said DEFY Co-Founder Terrell Davis. “DEFY is proud to hold some of the same values as customers here in the Lone Star State, supporting the veterans who helped protect our country, and we look forward to connecting with them in person at our events.”

DEFY will donate 3% of proceeds from every bottle of DEFY Water sold from August 2021 – May 2022 to be evenly distributed to DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the Center for African American Health and the Association of Women Business Owners.

“There is a real calling for brands in the U.S. to step up and support the men and women who risked their lives for our freedom,” said U.S. Navy SEAL and DEFY COO Eric Frohardt. “Not only do we hope to be able to respond to that by giving back to them with continuous donations but we also hope that our products help veterans everywhere stay active and healthy.”

“We thank DEFY for supporting veterans, military members, and their families,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Our partnership with DEFY will help us provide even more no-cost services to veterans and empower them to live their fullest lives.”

Frohardt will be attending these events to talk about DEFY’s efforts to help veterans as well as the overall need for veteran assistance. Attendees can stop to meet Frohardt and take a photo with him as well.

The events will take place each day from 4-6pm CT at the following locations:

DALLAS

● Tuesday, August 24, 2021

○ Kroger #577 - 7505 N Macarthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063

● Wednesday, August 25, 2021

○ Kroger #599 - 4620 SH 121 Lewisville, TX 750564

HOUSTON

● Thursday, August 26, 2021

○ Kroger #122 - 2700 West Grand Parkway Katy, TX 77449

● Friday, August 27, 2021

○ Kroger #312 - 1035 N Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77008

To learn more about DEFY or find a Kroger store near you that carries DEFY Water, please visit DEFY at https://drinkdefy.com/.

About DEFY

DEFY is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned performance wellness company focused on helping athletes and active consumers reach their full potential with its DEFY Performance System: BOOST, HYDRATE, and RECOVER. Founded in 2019, DEFY became the world's first mainstream research-backed CBD brand built specifically for athletes looking for tools to aid rapid muscle fiber recovery and clear-headed, hyper-focused training. Since then, DEFY has expanded its offerings to include non-CBD performance beverages and has partnered with local and national non-profit organizations to donate a portion of its proceeds from every sale to underserved and minority communities.

From your early morning energy boost to the hydration you need to get through your afternoon to the rapid recovery tools that can help you prepare for tomorrow, DEFY offers products designed to support your whole day. Learn more at https://drinkdefy.com/.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co., we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve 60 million households annually through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

For press inquiries please contact:

pr@DrinkDefy.com

720.893.1129