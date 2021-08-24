Subtext Partners with INFLCR to Offer Student Athletes an Intimate Way to Connect with Their Fans and Monetize Their Following

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , the platform that connects creators with their audiences through text messaging, today announced it is partnering with INFLCR , the top athlete brand-building and compliance platform for collegiate and professional organizations, to help NCAA student-athletes communicate with their fans via SMS and monetize their following, while remaining compliant with NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) regulations.



Through this partnership, Subtext’s platform will be made available to INFLCR’s growing network of more than 45,000 student-athletes, giving them a high-touch channel to make money while engaging with their fans in a more intimate setting. With Subtext, NCAA student-athletes can create their own subscriber communities and share exclusive updates with their biggest supporters in a way that remains compliant with NCAA reporting requirements.

“NCAA athletes have been granted a momentous opportunity to rightfully monetize their personal brand,” said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. “Instead of renting their relationship with fans from the social platforms, athletes can use Subtext to build income and community without compromise. We’re honored to partner with INFLCR to empower student-athletes and provide a way for them to build value in their brands by making direct connections with their supporters during their college careers and beyond.”

“Athletes building and engaging an audience on social media has been at the core of INFLCR’s mission from the outset,” said Jim Cavale, founder and CEO of INFLCR. “As we’ve seen through the early days of NIL, there are new, creative ways for athletes to engage with that audience. Subtext is a perfect example of that. This partnership gives INFLCR athletes a compliant way to earn income right from their phone through text conversations with their fans.”

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects creators and subscribers through text messaging. By making direct connections with their fans, Subtext hosts have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale free from the toxicity of social platforms and the clutter of email. Subtext customers include INFLCR, Sony Music, Conde Nast, USA Today Network, CNET, and IRONMAN. Subtext is the fourth product spinout from The Alpha Group, a successful incubator for new technology and media properties inside Advance. Advance’s portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Stage Entertainment, Turnitin, 1010data, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com .

About INFLCR

INFLCR is the leading content and compliance software platform for college athletic programs, educating and preparing staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and guidelines from current NIL legislation, all powered by best-in-class content delivery via the INFLCR mobile app. INFLCR works with more than 1000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 43,000 athlete users. Visit www.inflcr.com for more information.