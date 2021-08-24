Level Partners with Rocky Mountain Hardware to Introduce a New Connected Collection

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc ., the company redefining the smart home, announced a new partnership with Rocky Mountain Hardware . Starting today, Level Bolt , the first invisible smart lock, is now integrated into select Rocky Mountain Hardware collections. The partnership combines Level’s invisible, smart home technology with Rocky Mountain Hardware’s premium door hardware to create an entirely new category of entryway experiences that offers advanced smart conveniences with a stunning, old-world artisan design.



This new line of products gives homeowners the freedom to design a beautiful home entryway with cutting-edge technology. Level Bolt can be integrated into a diverse selection of Rocky Mountain Hardware collections including: Edge, Metro, Mack, and Ellis, among others.

“We’ve long believed that true smart home products should thoughtfully balance design and technology, without any compromises,” said John Martin, CEO and co-founder, Level. “Our invisible smart lock technology allows homeowners to maintain the aesthetic of their homes. We’re thrilled to unveil our new collection with Rocky Mountain Hardware and offer even more ways for users to customize their homes with premium hardware and advanced technology.”

Highlights of the Level Bolt and Rocky Mountain Hardware collections include:

Smart home without the eyesore - with Level Bolt tucked thoughtfully inside the door, you can give friends and family the convenience of using their phone or standard keys to enter the home, while keeping the home’s style and aesthetics intact with Rocky Mountain Hardware.

State of the art connectivity - Level Bolt works with iOS and Android and Amazon, Ring and Apple Home Kit, keeping you, your family, and loved ones connected and secure.

Quality craftsmanship - Level Bolt offers a new level of precision not found on any other smart lock. The lock uses a patent-pending, 6-stage, stainless steel gearbox that's both powerful enough to withstand the toughest conditions and efficient enough to deliver over a year's worth of battery life from a single CR2 battery.





“Level is the partner we found whose technology integrates seamlessly within our hardware and really allows the product to shine,” said Christian Nickum, Rocky Mountain Hardware’s president. “We are thrilled to further expand our smart lock offerings with this invisible deadbolt lock that not only complements our hardware but also creates a functional entry system for everyday use.”

Rocky Mountain Hardware marks Level’s second partnership with a premium architectural hardware company. In 2020, Level announced a partnership with OMNIA Industries , a preeminent manufacturer of premium door hardware. Now, Level offers the widest assortment of smart locks available.

To purchase a Rocky Mountain Hardware powered by Level Bolt, please visit www.rockymountainhardware.com .

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level, we take a unique approach – rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door, Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest most advanced smart lock, and Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co.

About Rocky Mountain Hardware

Founded in 1994, Rocky Mountain Hardware is a leading manufacturer of bronze architectural hardware. Based in Idaho, it operates three production facilities including one of the few remaining metal foundries in America where its bronze creations are hand-cast using methods passed down by generations of artisans. The range of designs includes door and cabinet hardware, kitchen and bath accessories, tile, plumbing, lighting and more. The company also has extensive custom capabilities as well as a division dedicated to the hospitality industry. Its distribution is global through decorative hardware showrooms. Authentically “Made in the U.S.A.,” Rocky Mountain Hardware products are cast of 90% post-consumer recycled materials. www.rockymountainhardware.com

