Netsurion Named a Major Player in US Managed Detection and Response Services in 2021 IDC MarketScape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48129921, August 2021).



“MDR is especially crucial given today’s ever-increasing cyberattacks like ransomware coupled with the difficulty in retaining cybersecurity staff. MDR is about achieving cybersecurity that is both powerful and practical,” said Aaron Branson, senior vice president of marketing at Netsurion. “This makes the IDC MarketScape extremely timely for organizations looking to make the best possible MDR choice for their unique needs.”

IDC sees MDR as the “next generation of managed security services.” It defines the core services an MDR must provide as follows: 24/7 monitoring, integration of threat intelligence, extended detection and response (XDR) for endpoint, network, cloud, or messaging systems; integrated threat intelligence; regular use of human-led threat hunting; remote incident response; and the intellectual property (IP) of the methodology and procedures needed to pull these systems into a deliverable service.1

Netsurion Managed Threat Protection, the company’s flagship MDR offering, is based on its EventTracker platform which boasts Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Intrusion Detection (IDS), Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) and vulnerability management. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection includes a 24/7 ISO-certified Security Operations Center (SOC), providing threat hunting and incident response support around the technology. It safeguards over one million endpoints and analyzes over seventy-five billion events per week.

The company also provides Netsurion Secure Edge Networking, a complete managed network security solution architected to solve security, agility, resilience, and compliance needs at the branch locations of multi-location businesses, powering more than 16,000 retail stores today.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn . Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs .

1 IDC Press Release, “IDC Identifies MDR as the Next Generation of Managed Security Services.” IDC, June 23, 2020, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS46628020