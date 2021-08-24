ReAlpha announces new partnership with Naamche

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company launching an innovative platform empowering everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce their investment in Naamche as their new development partner. reAlpha has taken 25% equity in Naamche and reAlpha’s Chief Financial Officer, Mike Logozzo, will join Naamche’s board of directors.

Mike Logozzo, CFO of reAlpha, said, “reAlpha's relationship with Naamche allows reAlpha to remain agile and pivot development at a moment's notice. Naamche has also had the opportunity to expand its horizons with challenging projects through reAlpha's global network of top performing organizations across 14 countries.”

The partnership enables Naamche and reAlpha to collaborate extensively on projects such as the development of reAlpha’s new website and various applications such as the reAlpha app . In addition, Naamche will continue to enhance the development of the reAlphaBRAIN machine learning algorithm. The algorithm scores properties based on dozens of factors and predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. Then investors can buy equity in specific properties through reAlpha, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation.

“We’re thrilled to have reAlpha as a partner in Naamche,” said Barun Pandey, CMO and Operations Sherpa. “We’re looking forward to continuing to partner with the reAlpha network and to having Mike Logozzo join us on our board of directors. This investment will enable Naamche to grow and continue to solve difficult problems for our clients, helping scale their businesses, while we scale the technology that fuels it.”

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through investments in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha platform allows investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Columbus, Ohio, and harnesses the power of talented teams in 14 countries across the globe. For more information about reAlpha Tech Corp, please visit www.realpha.com .

About Naamche

Naamche is a product-lab based in Kathmandu, Nepal, and is named after a popular town that serves as the final stop for climbers before ascending world’s highest peak, making it known as the “Gateway to Mount Everest.” The company is on a similar mission to become the world's leading AI-ML company with a key focus on building innovative products. For more information about Naamche, please visit www.naamche.com .

###