Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Announces Impact of Historic Partnership with AbbVie

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) is grateful to announce the transformational impact of AbbVie’s $100 million contribution to the organization. In August 2018, AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, made the largest single gift in RMHC history with a focus on improving the health and well-being of children and their families in communities around the United States.

“On behalf of the RMHC system and the millions of families we serve, we share our immense gratitude with AbbVie,” said Kelly Dolan, President and CEO, RMHC. “The past three years have been a truly remarkable testament to the partnership and our shared vision of a world where all children have access to medical care and where families are supported and actively involved in their children’s care.”

The partnership between RMHC and AbbVie has enabled the fastest expansion of the U.S. Ronald McDonald House program in its nearly 50-year history. With the addition of more than 670 new guest sleeping rooms at 31 RMHC Chapters – the number of rooms available to accommodate families with seriously ill or injured children in the United States has increased by 100%. In turn, RMHC Chapters have the ability to provide approximately 246,000 additional night stays for pediatric patients and their families each year, helping to provide access to quality healthcare and address the ever-increasing need for support and housing accommodations.

The accelerated expansion effort came at a critical time for RMHC. Faced with the unique situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, House programs were able to utilize new guest rooms and family-centered spaces to safely accommodate families and provide vital support as they navigated their child’s illness in the midst of a global pandemic.

“As families navigate one of the most difficult challenges imaginable, RMHC steps up, providing critical resources such as support programs, food and a place to stay,” said Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer, AbbVie. “We are proud of the impact that our partnership with RMHC has had in supporting families, especially through the COVID-19 crisis.”

Today and well into the future, AbbVie’s tremendous investment will continue to impact many facets of the RMHC system. Through the funding of Remarkable Impact Grants, RMHC Chapter programs across 32 states have expanded direct support and services they provide to Ronald McDonald House guest families - while also deepening the connection in their communities. To date, 36 newly developed or expanded programs have been funded in the areas of wellness and nutrition, child enrichment, addressing the needs of unique populations, family support, and before and after the Ronald McDonald House experience.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.