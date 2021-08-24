Velocity Risk Rebrand Reflects a Bold New Style with Ties to Weather

Nashville, TN, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe insurance experts Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC, have launched a new identity and refreshed name. Now known as Velocity Risk (velocityrisk.com), the rebrand is a response to a rapidly evolving market, as residential and commercial insurance customers face increased risk due to the growing rate of catastrophic weather events.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Velocity Risk occupies an important niche within the insurance sector. By providing insurance programs in higher risk catastrophe-exposed coastal areas of the United States, the firm gives people the confidence to live and work where they choose.

Velocity Risk partnered with London-based brand consultant, Delphi Marques, and creative and strategy consultant, Chromatic Brands, to develop a brand and image that is bold, smart, ambitious and uncommon, while remaining authentic. The result is a brand that is distinctive, recognizable and includes dynamic, animated logos based on the science of weather, a striking new color palette, and a new communications style.

According to the lead consultants, Helen Westropp and Simon Case, “Velocity Risk had outgrown its start-up beginnings, and its old brand identity didn’t reflect the sophisticated firm it has become. As we got to know the business, we discovered an organization that takes a truly unconventional approach, with the courage to take different directions.”

The resulting brand purpose is summarized as “To create uncommon opportunities by embracing uncommon risk,” reflecting an expression of why Velocity Risk exists and why it should matter to capital providers, brokers, agents, insureds and talent.

Phil Bowie, Velocity Risk CEO, couldn’t agree more with the approach: “Velocity Risk is a market leader, and we were looking for a bold identity that expresses how we shape the market by innovating the connection of risk and capital. We also wanted to communicate our distinctive culture and strong values that empowers customers and employees. Our new brand has brought our culture and agile approach to life in a distinctive way, helping us to stand out in the market.”