Virtana Integrates with Infinidat to Offer Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) Solution for Enterprises and Service Providers

Virtana’s VirtualWisdom with Infinidat’s InfiniBox® provides unique cross-domain visibility into enterprise application workloads ensuring uptime, availability, and performance

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtana , the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, and Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the integration of Virtana VirtualWisdom and Infinidat InfiniBox® to offer comprehensive Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) tailor-made for large enterprises and service providers. The integration provides deep, cross-domain visibility into mission-critical application workloads that run on InfiniBox storage, while extending Virtana’s industry-leading IPM solution to a broader range of customer environments. It ensures uptime, availability, and performance, combined with advanced capacity forecasting.

Jon Cyr, VP of Product Management at Virtana, commented, “IT leaders are in a perpetual hunt for improved uptime, availability, and performance of critical applications. Any downtime or miscue at the enterprise level can put customers and millions of dollars at risk. Infinidat’s game-changing innovation in the storage industry and their organic growth in cloud solutions makes them a great partner. Their advanced storage services and flexible, ‘on-demand’ consumption model will help us mutually deliver exactly what customers are asking for, across both private, on-prem and public cloud-based environments, pushing the storage industry to evolve to meet the new challenges of a truly hybrid-cloud world.”

The new Infinidat integration enables extensive metric collection from InfiniBox deployments, such as:

Performance, traceable through all layers of the infrastructure stack

System component status

Capacity and forecasting

Metrics can be correlated with other VirtualWisdom integrations that are relevant in the environment. These include virtualized and native OS compute integrations, as well as Netflow integrations, to provide an application-centric, end-to-end view of overall health, availability, and performance. The VirtualWisdom embedded analytics provide advance functionality to support three overarching use-cases:

Problem identification and remediation, including alerting and case management

Intelligent workload placement and right-sizing, including proactive optimization recommendations

Capacity forecasting and management, including predictive ‘time to zero’ analysis

Moshe Yanai, Chief Technology Evangelist at Infinidat, said, “Enterprises always seek deeper visibility into their mission-critical application workloads across multiple vendors in their infrastructure stacks. We are excited about Virtana’s new InfiniBox integration, which promises a new level of end-to-end multi-vendor AIOps capability for enterprises that are modernizing their infrastructure with our InfiniBox storage solutions.”

As customers continue to move toward increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the companies will work together to innovate around hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for increased visibility and intelligent workload placement, driving both capital and operational efficiencies.

Erik Kaulberg, Vice President at Infinidat, commented on the partnership: “We are excited about the future of this partnership and the end-to-end AIOps value it provides for our joint customers. Our alliance with Virtana is another great example of our continually expanding ecosystem that makes it easy for our customers to integrate our petabyte-scale storage solutions into their operations.”

