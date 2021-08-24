Earth Holdings Acquires Austin Landscape Supplies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Property Holdings, LLC (d/b/a “Earth Holdings”), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Austin Landscape Supplies (d/b/a of WRK Enterprises, Inc.) (“ALS”) with operations in Austin, Texas.



Founded in 1986 by Kenneth “Patrick” Whittlesey, ALS is a manufacturer of compost, soil products, and mulches. It sells its eco-friendly products and aggregates to landscapers and the general public through its 8-acre retail site. ALS is certified by the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) as a manufacturer of “kiddie mulch” for playground and schoolyard surfaces.

With two sites strategically located in North Austin’s Georgetown community, including its retail operation on I-35, the ALS operations will significantly expand Earth Holdings’ product portfolio (particularly in IPEMA-certified mulch operations) and geographic reach within the greater Austin metropolitan area. The company’s 30+ years of operating history have established ALS as a prominent retail and commercial brand in the Austin marketplace.

“The acquisition of Austin Landscape Supplies supports Earth Holdings’ strategy of growing our specialty soil and organic waste businesses by diversifying our product offerings into mulch and aggregates, as well as adds a significant retail presence in strategic markets. Our plans for ALS include integrating the company into our Organics by Gosh operations and pursuing a range of synergistic opportunities in the North Austin market,” stated Earth Holdings’ CEO Kevin Bolin.

Tom Paschall, Chairman of Earth Holdings, added: “Following the completion of Organics by Gosh’s relocation and expansion at its new site in 2020, the acquisition of ALS is a natural next step for the Earth Holdings platform. The additional scale, product diversification and location advantages of Austin Landscape Supplies all fit perfectly with our overall investment strategy to expand out platform. This acquisition was also a prudent deployment of recently raised equity capital and I expect that we will pursue additional strategic acquisitions before the end of this year.”

Craig Crawford, General Manager of Organics by Gosh and ALS, commented: “We are delighted to add the employees and high-quality operations at Austin Landscape Supplies to our team. Austin Landscape Supplies brings several valuable additions to our platform including two facilities, a full line of high-end products, the IPEMA-certified kiddie mulch, and a proven track record of servicing the North Austin soil and aggregates market.”

Checkmate Capital Group served as strategic advisor to Earth Holdings in the transaction.

About Organics by Gosh

Organics By Gosh is a leading compost, soil and organic waste management operation in the greater Austin, Texas region. Through its Organics Recycling Program, continual commitment to best practices in composting, and an emphasis on giving back to the community, Organics by Gosh has established a reputation for quality soil products and organic waste services. Servicing the City of Austin’s green waste needs, Organics by Gosh demonstrates a commitment to productive use of waste streams, thereby diverting waste away from landfills. With a leading de-packaging operation for food waste streams, Organics by Gosh has achieved an ideal blend of green and food wastes for composting. Our expertise in soil management and ability to continually expand our operations have enabled us to achieve an exceptional focus on developing natural, sustainable products and solutions for soil health. Our solutions provide organic nutrients to plants, water holding capacity for soil, and pest and disease defenses without the use of synthetic chemicals.

For more information, visit www.organicsbygosh.com.

About Earth Holdings

Earth Holdings is a leading soil health and organics waste management platform, which owns Organics by Gosh and Austin Landscape Supplies in Austin, Texas and Wittmer Agricycle in Jacksonville, Florida. Earth Holdings strives to be a global leader in non-synthetic soil nutrition and soil revitalization.

For more information visit www.earth-holdco.com.

Contact



Kevin M. Bolin

kbolin@q2earth.com