Centrilogic Introduces Expanded Cybersecurity and Managed Security Services Portfolio

TORONTO and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced it has launched an expanded Cybersecurity and Managed Security Services portfolio. The security portfolio includes Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)-as-a-Service, thorough security assessments based on industry best practices, fully managed security services and innovative incident response programs. These services are in addition to many other security services that Centrilogic offers, including Enterprise Application Security, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Testing and Managed Security infrastructure. Centrilogic’s Cybersecurity and Managed Security Services practice is led by Steven Cohen, a deeply experienced security industry veteran.



As critical cyberattacks, complex compliance requirements, shortages in security expertise and breach costs continue to escalate, organizations face intense pressure to maintain a strong security posture. This grows particularly more important – and challenging – as companies transform digitally. As corporate digital infrastructures and architectures evolve to support dynamic business needs, and cybercriminals become savvier, organizational cybersecurity must keep ahead of the curve. McKinsey & Company research revealed that only 16 percent of executives say their organizations are well prepared to deal with cyber risk, and IBM found that in 2020, the average time to identify a breach was 207 days.

To address business’ urgent need for robust cybersecurity solutions, Centrilogic formalized and extended its Cybersecurity and Managed Security Services practice, which now includes the following added services:

CISO-as-a-Service

Centrilogic’s CISO-as-a-Service is a comprehensive offering that provides security experts for companies that may not have the bandwidth to find, train and support an in-house CISO. The company’s CISO-as-a-Service solution can manage a company’s total cybersecurity portfolio from strategy through implementation, as needed and on-demand, enabling organizations to minimize risks and costs while maximizing expertise.

Security Assessments

Centrilogic’s complete security assessments identify security threats, vulnerabilities and potential penetration points to protect crucial systems, data and applications. The service evaluates an organization’s current information security program and infrastructure against industry-accepted best practices and develops a plan to protect systems, data and applications in the future.

Managed Security Services

The company’s managed security services are available around the clock, 365 days/year, handling threat management, data protection and ongoing compliance requirements, freeing organizations to focus on other strategic business priorities. Centrilogic’s managed security services team brings a unique and comprehensive methodology when evaluating cloud-based environments. The practice is also vendor agnostic, working across a variety of platforms, including across Microsoft Azure, AWS, OCI and others.

Incident Response Services

With Centrilogic’s new incident response offering, companies can improve their incident response preparedness and minimize the impact of breaches. Services include a security assessment, preparation and policy recommendations, prevention services to address vulnerabilities before they become a problem and disaster recovery services.

Centrilogic is delivering these services to clients in many industries, including healthcare services, real estate, retail, financial services, manufacturing and others.

“As our customers engage in complex digital transformations that are often comprised of many different services, the need for enhanced security across critical applications and infrastructure becomes front and center,” said Robert Offley, President and CEO of Centrilogic. “Our cyber and managed security services fall under the leadership of our newly appointed practice lead, Steven Cohen. Clients benefit greatly from the deep experience and expertise Steven brings to his role. Under his guidance and through our comprehensive security offerings, Centrilogic will continue to help our clients mitigate critical security risks.”

Steven Cohen is a recognized security industry leader who has provided solutions for cybersecurity, governance, risk management and compliance for more than two decades. Before joining Centrilogic, he was president of C3ISO, where he provided strategic cybersecurity guidance to enterprise organizations, identifying their cybersecurity gaps and developing leading, cost-effective solutions through enterprise cybersecurity assessments and compliance gap analysis. Prior to that, Cohen was SVP Global Managed Services for the Herjavec Group, where he was responsible for strategy, product development and sales growth of the Global Managed Security Services practice. Cohen held several earlier senior roles in security as well.

“Recent high-profile security breaches, vulnerabilities and attacks point to the critical importance of having security services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our customers and are built into the customer’s operations,” said Cohen. “Recognizing that breaches are becoming more sophisticated and commonplace, we expanded our cybersecurity offerings to ensure we continue to provide the holistic, end-to-end security solutions that grow and evolve with the businesses needs of today.”

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.