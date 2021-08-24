Lotto.com Receives iCAP Certification, Recognizing Its Commitment to Responsible Online Lottery Play

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com Inc. , the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required, today announced it has received the highest certification in recognition of its commitment to responsible play.



Developed by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) as part of its Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP), the certification is known as the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gaming, and is based on the Internet Responsible Gambling Standards which were devised by a panel of experts from around the world. Lotto.com is only the seventh organization in the nation to have achieved the iCAP certification.

“NCPG congratulates Lotto.com on obtaining the iCAP certification, something which few companies have been able to achieve,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “The process of successfully reaching iCAP certification included a rigorous independent review and testing of the Lotto.com platform. It is a testament to their organization and commitment to responsible use of its service and player protection.”

Launching first in New Jersey in June 2021, Lotto.com operates a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform based on four key pillars, including convenience, security, safety, and peace of mind, all of which enables players to buy official state lottery tickets from the comfort of their own home or on the go. The iCAP certification further enhances the brand’s ethos and provides Lotto.com players with assurances that the online platform is trustworthy and has been designed based on the highest possible standards for ensuring player protection.

More specifically, Lotto.com has multiple safety measures in place that encourage safer play, including:

Spending Limits – The platform offers self-help tools, such as daily, weekly and monthly funding and purchase limits, enabling users to monitor and control their spending. Additionally, the company provides a way for players to temporarily self-exclude themselves from using Lotto.com services, ranging from a 72-hour cool-off period, to a longer time frame of six months.

The platform offers self-help tools, such as daily, weekly and monthly funding and purchase limits, enabling users to monitor and control their spending. Additionally, the company provides a way for players to temporarily self-exclude themselves from using Lotto.com services, ranging from a 72-hour cool-off period, to a longer time frame of six months. Age Restrictions – Lotto.com performs age verification and geolocation checks to ensure proper use of the platform. A detailed Know Your Customer policy has been integrated and is designed to prevent minors and prohibited persons from using the platform.

Lotto.com performs age verification and geolocation checks to ensure proper use of the platform. A detailed Know Your Customer policy has been integrated and is designed to prevent minors and prohibited persons from using the platform. Support & Resources – The Lotto.com website features prominent displays of Responsible Gaming related information, including resources that provide help and assistance, as well as information about avoiding lottery scams.



“Creating a seamless experience for our users is key, but security and safety will always be our top priorities at Lotto.com, hence why we moved to obtain the renowned iCAP certification so soon after launching,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We’re honored to be an official member of the NCPG and look forward to working in partnership with their team to ensure the best possible standard for online play is upheld.”

Currently, anyone over 18 physically located in the state of New Jersey can purchase state lottery tickets via Lotto.com, as well as access information about previous and future draws. Lotto.com will soon be announcing plans to expand nationally, with the aim of making the lottery more accessible to as many people as possible across the U.S. To learn more, visit lotto.com or follow Lotto.com on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to play the lottery, the platform enables players to buy official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using our Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a registered and licensed lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com also helps fund state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, with plans to expand to other states in the U.S. in the near future.