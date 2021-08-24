Pax8 and Addigy Partner to Deliver Apple Device Management Capabilities to MSPs

BRISTOL, United Kingdom and LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a global partnership with Addigy, to offer managed services providers (MSPs) a multi-tenant management solution for all Apple devices. Through the advanced technology, partners now have access and visibility into Apple environments across their entire client ecosystem.



“On average, 15 percent of the devices in a small–midsized business consist of Apple products,” said Jared Pangretic, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pax8. “For MSPs to effectively manage these devices, they need to leverage a remote management tool purpose-built for Apple. That is why we are excited to provide our partners Addigy’s industry-leading solutions, enabling them to monitor and maintain Apple devices for all their clients. With the technology, partners can unlock a new revenue stream and effectively scale their Apple business, achieving substantial growth.”

As the only multi-tenant remote monitoring and management (RMM) and mobile device management (MDM) tool available for Apple devices, Addigy offers MSPs an affordable option to expand their Apple business. Addigy’s comprehensive platform allows patch management, enterprise mobility, and unified endpoint management through a single console. And with customized care and flexible environment configurations, partners can meet their clients’ needs while improving operational efficiencies.

“The strategic partnership with Pax8 allows us to extend our reach and offer our advanced solutions to their global partner ecosystem,” said Jason Dettbarn, Founder and CEO at Addigy. “Through our technology, MSPs can secure and manage their Apple clients and capitalize on this significant opportunity. We look forward to helping Pax8 partners penetrate this new market and drive our combined success.”

Addigy offers partners the following benefits:

Real-time device management

Zero-touch provisioning

Seamless authentication of Azure AD, O365, Okta, and Google IDP

Complete environment visibility

Immediate remediation notifications

Policy management to maintain always-on compliance

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Addigy

Addigy is your partner in helping you grow your Apple MSP revenue and help you do it at scale. Both large and small MSPs trust us with their customers’ devices, and we listen to their needs for improvements. Addigy provides customized care and flexible environment configurations, visibility into your environments to improve security, as well as a comprehensive platform designed for your business.



