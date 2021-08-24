Global training platform Go1 partners with Adobe to enhance personalized corporate learning experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go1 , the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, today announced a global partnership with Adobe to equip Adobe Captivate Prime learning management system users with Go1’s extensive workplace learning online library. Adobe Captivate Prime users will have in-product access to Go1’s vast content library within a new Content Marketplace.



The Content Marketplace in Adobe Captivate Prime will feature more than 70,000 titles from Go1 Content Hub created by over 1,000 content partners such as Skillsoft, Harvard Manage Mentor, EdX, Josh Bersin Academy, Blinkist and more. Users will also have access to topical content bundles, curated exclusively by Go1 for Adobe Captivate Prime, that address the learning needs of popular job functions and skill domains such as Sales, Leadership, and Project Management.

Adobe Captivate Prime is a next-generation learning management system that delivers AI-based personalized learning experiences that allow users to embed learning tools into their work. Adobe Captivate Prime LMS is recognized as a leader by G2 and used by millions of learners across large enterprises.

“More than 3.5 million learners rely on Go1 for a seamless and frictionless experience for their workplace learning needs. With Go1’s Content Hub, Adobe Captivate Prime users will gain access to the world’s top online training providers coupled with an unparalleled learning experience to improve employee development and retention,” Basem Emera, Go1 Vice-President of Partnerships and Alliances, said.

“Digital learning has seen tremendous growth over the past years and will continue to accelerate well beyond the pandemic. Bringing Go1’s extensive catalog of world-class content to Captivate Prime will offer users engaging learning and development experiences across any digital device,” said Amit Dayal, Vice President and General Manager, Print, Publish and Digital Learning, Adobe.

Go1 is a leading learning and professional development resource for organizations and a critical distribution partner for content providers. Its easy integration and breadth of content have led to widespread adoption on both sides - corporations that now have a single subscription for all workplace training needs, and corporate learning content creators whose insights can find their way to a larger audience. The company’s content aggregation approach reimagines corporate education, enabling organizations to utilize learning, training, and certification content from a variety of resources via its SaaS platform or by integrating into existing learning systems.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world’s top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.

Go1.com has raised over US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter, Softbank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, Tiger Global (Scott Shleifer and John Curtius), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

