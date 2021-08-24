XPROFintech Recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPROFintech is the recent recipient of the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021 from the world’s most trusted business-media brand. Inc. 5000; ‘XPROfintech embodies America’s entrepreneurial spirit and the power of perseverance.’ The list represents a unique look at the most elite and successful companies within the American economies like Intuit, Microsoft, Pandora, Under Armour which gained their first first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 Magazine as one of America’s fastest growing private companies. This accomplishment is a reflection of our employees' dedication to building a center of excellence to our clients/partners,” says Founder & President Osama Sabbah.

XPROfintech is a provider of cloud-based, procure-to-pay technologies, with a focus on vendor management, profit recovery, and risk mitigation. With a well-established customer footprint throughout the United States, XPRO has continued to build across vertical markets. Whether clients are looking to add value to existing processes, or for a standalone solution, XPROfintech's offerings aim to replace human inaccuracies with overall efficiency.

About Inc.5000 Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About XPROfintech

XPROfintech is the world’s leading provider of innovative cloud-based Procure-2-Pay technologies, with professional services support second to none. The modular XPROfintech cloud-based solutions leverage cutting edge API integration to any ERP system or RPA process to save you time and drive enhanced levels of fiscal efficiency. XPROfintech will easily recover lost profit from erroneous overpayments, automate your vendor-management & payment processes, cleanse your vendor data and automatically verify existing & new vendors during their onboarding process.

