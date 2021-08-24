Arcade1Up Expands its Award-Winning Retro Home Arcade Machine Line to Kids with Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN™ and PAW Patrol™ this Holiday Season

MIAMI,FL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in at home entertainment, brings retro gaming to a new generation by expanding its offering of ¾ scale retro home arcade and pinball machines to kids (ages 4-8 years old) with the new Arcade1up Jr. line. Beginning on October 15th consumers can purchase Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN™, followed by Arcade1Up Jr. PAW Patrol™ on November 15th.

“We are very excited to add Arcade1Up Jr. to our at home entertainment collection,” said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemakers LLC and Arcade1Up. “It’s a nostalgic experience for fans of retro gaming to introduce to the next generation.”

With exciting features and kid-friendly accessibility, Arcade1Up Jr. is the perfect gift for young players to get the retro arcade experience that their parents grew up with, at home. It also supports kids as they develop their hand-eye coordination and may improve motor skills.



Features include:

Multiple games: Arcade1Up Jr. comes with a variety of licensed classic retro games:

PAC-MAN™: DIG DUG™ and GALAGA™.

PAW Patrol™ Chase is in a Race, PAW Patrol Off Duty and PAW Patrol Pups on the Go, based on the popular preschool franchise created by Spin Master Entertainment.

Multiple levels of challenge: Simplifies the game experience making it accessible to kids of all ages and skill levels.

Gameplay designed for kids: The 3 ft. kid-sized arcade cabinets make it easy for kids to take control and learn how to play the games at their own pace, with oversized buttons, an 8in. monitor and in game features that support those just starting to play.

No assembly required: Take it out of the box and plug it in.

Consumers will be able to purchase Arcade1Up Jr. online at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Kohl’s, Walmart, QVC, HSN, and others. Price and features may vary by retailer, starting at $ $279.99 For more information, a full list of our retail partners and to sign up to be notified of the release of Arcade1Up Jr., please visit: www.arcade1up.com. Check Arcade1Up out on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About TASTEMAKERS LLC | Arcade1Up

Tastemakers LLC is a leader in accessible and attainable at home entertainment products. The company’s latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade cabinets with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include: Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Pong, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. For more information, please go to arcade1up.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

