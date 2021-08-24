Nass Valley Creates an Organic-based, Vegan CBD Pet Care Line of Products

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic-based, vegan CBD pet care line of products.

Nass Valley sources their products from USA-grown organic hemp and uses safe and best-in-class production practices to maintain the integrity of their products.

“CBD products are seen as safe to give your dog and will not get your pup ‘high’,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “CBD oil has become the keystone therapy for pets, providing relief from muscles and joint discomfort and aiding in calming and relaxing them.”

Nass Valley believes that all pets deserve high quality and care in their products.

To find out more about Nass Valley’s CBD pet care products and to try the broad-spectrum treats and tinctures to help your pet feel great and stay active, go to nassvalleyproducts.com .



ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.



Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.



Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada



E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com



For more information:

Michael Semler, CEO

Nass Valley Gateway

michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

pr@nassvalleygateway.com

214-799-0730