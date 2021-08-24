FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. Awarded Sole Source Contract for Digital Radiography Systems from U.S. Navy

Lexington, Mass., USA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a 10-year sole source contract for its innovative digital radiography (DR) systems from the U.S. Navy and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

Under the contract, Fujifilm will outfit U.S. Naval Fleet vessels with the company’s leading edge clinical DR x-ray room systems, featuring next-generation detector technology along with a high quality compact floor mounted room with all of the latest features. The initial DR system delivery and installation is slated for a new U.S. Navy ship later this year.

“Fujifilm is honored to be awarded this significant contract from the U.S. Navy as it speaks to the confidence and level of trust government officials place in our technology and our Fujifilm staff,” said Lou Cavallaro, Director, Government Business Sales, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “This achievement reflects Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to developing the highest quality, innovative digital radiography technology for every application.”

This Sole Source DR Standardization contract was awarded to Fujifilm after a rigorous two-year evaluation and comparison with numerous competitive DR technologies. The U.S. Navy and DLA performed a comprehensive assessment of each manufacturer’s system technology, functionality, adaptability, service support infrastructure and cybersecurity compliance.

Fujifilm was selected as the singular vendor that best met or exceeded the U.S. Navy’s exacting standards and demanding criteria.

This latest contract is one in a long line of contracts for both Fujifilm’s medical imaging solutions and enterprise imaging portfolio. The company has been granted by various branches of the U.S. Federal Government, including a 10-year DOD Digital Imaging Network-PACS (DIN-PACS) IV contract as well as a 10 year Joint DLA/VA Radiology and Imaging Systems Contract.

