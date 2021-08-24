Managers’ Transactions

English Estonian

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Mersok

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 676,907 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 676,907; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

Transaction date: 23.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 4,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Enn

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 583,871 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 583,871; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 71,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 71,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Suigussaar, Veiko

Position: Closely associated person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 10,011 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 10,011; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Nele Helen

Position: Closely associated person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 8,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pant, Siim Emil

Position: Closely associated person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 18.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 8,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR

_____________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ PN Management

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nõgene, Paavo

Position: Chairman of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

Transaction date: 24.08.2021

Venue: Outside trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3811004466

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 320,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 320,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee