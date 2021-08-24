Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Mersok
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 676,907 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 676,907; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Transaction date: 23.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 4,000,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 4,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pant, Enn
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 583,871 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 583,871; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 71,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 71,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Suigussaar, Veiko
Position: Closely associated person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 10,011 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 10,011; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pant, Nele Helen
Position: Closely associated person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 8,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pant, Siim Emil
Position: Closely associated person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 8,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ PN Management
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 24.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 320,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 320,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee