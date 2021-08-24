iPlaySafe.App: The First to Market Medical App that Allows Members to Receive and Share a Verified STI Status

Surrey, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With online dating websites and apps becoming increasingly popular (especially during the COViD-19 lockdowns where real-life dating situations became almost impossible), sexual health has never been more important.

iPlaySafe.App is the first to market sexual health testing app that offers people a chance to take an at-home STI test and then securely share their verified STI status with potential sexual partners for peace of mind. The team behind iPlaySafe is made up of medical sexual health experts who know how to effectively utilise their specialist knowledge and experience to constantly improve and refine our user journey experiences.

Prioritising sexual health

Sexual health is an important part of life that is closely intertwined with other aspects of health – physical, mental, emotional, and social. Having a healthy attitude towards sexual health means you are well informed and know how to enjoy yourself safely. It also means you respect yourself and your sexual partners and feel comfortable setting healthy boundaries during sexual activities.

By taking a home STD test, you can get the answers you need to enjoy a safe, healthy sex life. The iPlaySafe app was created to encourage open conversation about sexual health and empower more and more people to practice safe sex.

Bianca Dunne, co-founder of iPlaySafe.App, spoke of the company’s main aim, saying: “We want to make it easy and seamless for everyone to do this. An effortless way to verify safe play. Because we know asking about a potential partner’s sexual health can be incredibly awkward.”

How the app works

The iPlaySafe STI testing app is free to download – and you don’t have to get tested to use it. Once you download the app and create your profile, you can get invitations to see someone’s verified STI status, so you know exactly what their sexual health is like before deciding whether to take things further.

If you want to share your own verified STI status, this is how the iPlaySafe works in three simple steps:

Ordering and downloading Order the iPlaySafe Box Download the iPlaySafe app and sign in to activate your box Sample collection Once you receive your iPlaySafe Box, you will find everything you need to collect your blood and urine samples Once collected, return your samples using the pre-paid envelope provided Receive and share Only 2-5 days after sending your samples off, you’ll receive trackable results on the app Securely share your STI verified status if and when you choose, with select people

Safe, secure, supported

The iPlaySafe team work very hard to ensure the safety and security of members and place a high value on your privacy and personal information. The company also adheres to the highest possible standards for secure data storage (ISO 13485:2016 and IEC 62304 compliant) to give you peace of mind when taking the test and sharing results. What’s more, the home STI test will arrive directly to your door in discreet packaging, and it is completely anonymised and only assigned to you when you activate it using the iPlaySafe app.

iPlaySafe believes that aftercare and sexual health guidance is vital, so there is a team of trusted medical offers on hand to offer support after results are received. This means that you can choose to speak to a nurse to discuss your results if you wish about any necessary prescriptions and treatment options.

The iPlaySafe app is available for both IOS and Android devices on the Apple Store and on Google Play. So, what are you waiting for? Download, test, share and play!





More information

iPlaySafe.App is a revolutionary STD testing app that allows people to quickly and easily take home STI tests and securely share their status with others.

To find out more about the app, please head to the website at https://iplaysafe.app. If you have any inquiries, please email info@iplaysafe.app.

