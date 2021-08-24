Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q2 2021 Interim Report

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  07.2021
24.08.2021




Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q2 2021 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

In addition, for the Q2 2021 presentation, supporting material has been enclosed as well


TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

                                                Thursday, 26 August 2021, at 1pm CET.



The Interim Report and supporting material will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Jannie Tholstrup, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.


A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

Click this link to register for the conference




Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO

Further questions can be directed to:
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085


Tresu Investment Holding - Q2 2021 Interim reporting Tresu Investment Holding - Q2 2021 Quarterly reporting Tresu Investment Holding - Q2 2021 Quarterly reporting - extra material