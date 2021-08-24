Ambu A/S: Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued

Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme.



For the 2015 scheme the vesting period is three years, and the scheme can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 17 August 2021 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q3 2020/21.

Since 17 August 2021, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

2 individuals have issued instructions to exercise 10,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company’s B shares will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 5,000 from DKK 111,686,966 to DKK 111,691,666 through the issue of 10,000 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said scheme:

5,000 remaining warrants being held by 1 individual.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 31 August 2021 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 223,383,932 111,691,966 223,383,932 Total 257,703,932 128,851,966 566,583,932

Contact

Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349





Attachment