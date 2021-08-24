Leading Independent ERP Expert Names Aptean as Top ERP for Food and Beverage Manufacturing

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it ranked first on Third Stage Consulting Group’s recently published list of the top 10 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems for food and beverage companies. Key factors cited by the group in determining Aptean’s top placement included the unmatched value provided by Aptean Food and Beverage ERP to its customers, its purpose-built, industry-specific features and the company’s strategic commitment to serve food and beverage manufacturers.



Third Stage Consulting Group is an independent consulting firm that has helped clients, including those in the food and beverage industry, implement ERP software and digital transformation initiatives for over 20 years. Third Stage regularly evaluates ERP systems with that particular industry in mind to help ensure they recommend systems which go beyond standard ERP features, such as materials and routing functionality, and that include additional features required by food and beverage companies, such as capabilities that enhance regulatory and safety compliance and traceability.

Third Stage’s criteria for selecting the leading food and beverage ERP included total cost, value, functionality for food and beverage manufacturers, and overall implementation and functionality. Aptean’s food and beverage ERP was revealed as Third Stage Consulting Group’s top choice due to the focused nature of the product and value for customers, as well as faster than average implementation timelines.

“Third Stage is comprised of qualified ERP consultants and digital transformation experts. Our experience coupled with our industry knowledge provides us with a uniquely qualified perspective to evaluate top ERP vendors within the food and beverage community,” said Eric Kimberling, CEO of Third Stage Consulting Group. “We selected Aptean as the leader in the food and beverage ERP space because their solution offers quick implementation, unmatched value and top-notch functionality that can help our customers deliver digital transformation.”

“At Aptean, we have a made a commitment to providing outstanding, industry-specific solutions designed especially for the needs of our customers,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “We believe that designing our products and services for tailored industries, such as food and beverage manufacturing, is an important differentiator that enables our customers to attain faster and better return on investment on their systems. We’re pleased to have a leading consulting firm such as Third Stage Consulting Group recognize the quality of our solutions and the commitment Aptean has made to serving this important and unique industry.”

To learn more about Aptean Food and Beverage ERP, click here.

View Third Stage Consulting Group’s Top 10 list for Food and Beverage and other industries here.

About Third Stage Consulting Group

Third Stage was founded with the vision of providing unparalleled experience, thought leadership, and toolsets to help clients launch into the Third Stage of digital transformation. Due to our extensive industry experience, we have a deep bench of ERP consultants and business transformation experts, with three offices across the globe. These resources are the best in the industry –trained in Third Stage’s thought unparalleled leadership and proven methodology. We also take pride in the fact that our CEO and Founder, Eric Kimberling, personally works with each and every one of our clients. We provide the talent of a large consultancy but combine expertise with a personal touch and leadership from the industry’s premier innovators within the digital transformation industry.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

