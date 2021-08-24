Total Expert and 6 Solutions Announce Integration to Accelerate Broker and Loan Officer Recruitment

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, today announced the integration of mortgage market data and analytics platform 6 Solutions , a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions. The integration empowers lenders with the data and engagement tools needed to find, attract, and retain mortgage brokers and loan officers.



“Attracting top talent is critical for growth across lending channels,” said Josh Lehr, director of technology alliances at Total Expert. “By partnering with 6 Solutions, one of the most robust business intelligence platforms in the mortgage industry, we’re able to close the data knowledge gap and arm recruiters with powerful marketing automation technology to grow their workforce and overall loan volume.”

The Total Expert and 6 Solutions integration brings data into Total Expert by leveraging more than 60 different data sources within the 6 Solutions platform, delivering a single source of truth for lenders. Through the patent pending process that filters and sequences the data to ensure its accuracy, lenders can research and create targeted lists of broker and loan officer contacts, and seamlessly export those leads into Total Expert for a central data source for recruitment activities. As a result, lenders can focus their loan officer and broker recruitment efforts based on their specific type of originations (FHA, VA, jumbo, etc.) so they can fill the right gaps in their workforce. Lenders can automate outreach, nurture leads, and manage workflows across their teams at scale.

“This partnership is a game-changer for wholesale and retail recruiters looking to expand their pipeline and deliver a consistent and repeatable strategy from the time they source a candidate to onboarding,” said Jeff Walton, CEO at 6 Solutions. “We’re beyond excited to partner with Total Expert to enable the most powerful marketing intelligence platform in the mortgage industry.”

Additionally, for wholesale lenders, the integration provides visibility into their share of originations with each broker to determine if there is room for growth and better understand their broker relationships across the market.

The 6 Solutions integration is available today for all Total Expert customers, providing a key component in managing recruiting efforts within the leading CRM and customer engagement platform to create a better experience for lenders and loan officers. In particular, it elevates the functionality within Total Expert for Wholesale by enabling wholesalers to build better relationships with brokers.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

About 6 Solutions

6 Solutions builds technology that helps banks, lenders, and housing companies make strategic growth decisions with real-time data, not gut feel. We aggregate, organize, and cleanly visualize massive amounts of disparate data to help consumer finance and housing providers answer strategic questions like how to target new markets, expand strategic partnerships, remain compliant, and hire and retain the best talent in every community. 6 Solutions is revenue-funded, profitable, and was founded by lending, data, and marketing veterans from Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Movement Mortgage, Countrywide/Bank of America, and Bear Stearns.